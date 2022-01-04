Mississippi town working to promote a healthier lifestyle

HERNANDO, Miss. — The state of Mississippi ranks at or near the top in the country for risk factors like obesity and other illnesses.

But Hernando has been repeatedly listed as the fittest city in the state.

With the New Year, many are trying to get fit.

As FOX13 found out, leaders say change begins with the adults.

One of the things they do at the Gale Center in Hernando is promoting that parents set examples for the kids and the way to change the numbers in Missississippi.

”The numbers say we struggle with obesity, hypertension,” said Jared Barkley, Parks Director. “That spans the age groups. We see it in our young and our old. So it’s not a generational problem. It’s a lifestyle problem that we have.”

Katherine Spears of Hernando and her husband lead a stretching class at the Gale Center.

She told us it’s important for parents to get active.

”It is definitely important for adults to set examples for children,” Spears said. “It helps in their overall goals as far as their weight and challenges with diabetes. even their peers affect how they maintain their health.”

The Gale Center offers a number of free classes for adults.

The city offers different sports leagues for kids.

Spears said other than staying active, diet and food availability is another struggle for some in the Magnolia State.

”As it relates to health, I think people struggle with being able to purchase the correct foods that should be eaten,” Spears said. “A lot of people don’t eat the appropriate foods like vegetables and meats they just are not getting this in their daily environment.”

