Students will be required to wear N95 masks instead of cloth or surgical masks. The University of Maryland has upped the requirements for students returning to class from the winter holidays. An email sent to enrolled students by the President of the University Darryll J. Pines said students will need to have proof of a negative COVID test and wear a KN95 or N95 mask in school buildings. The new rules will only apply from January 3-21, 2022, but could be extended when the formal spring semester begins on January 24, 2022.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO