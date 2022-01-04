Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Assigned to G League

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
Back in November, the Milwaukee Bucks searched for immediate help from a veteran as the team needed reinforcements. Like many NBA teams these days, the Bucks utilized the open market for immediate contributors. That's when they landed on signing the four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, who spent a chunk of...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Buddy Hield is one of the best 3PT shooters in the NBA. For the 2021 season, he is only behind Stephen Curry in total 3PT shots made with 143. He is also currently shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc on 9.7 attempts. It is clear that he is deadly beyond the arc, and he only needs a few shots to get hot.
The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
While many have bought into the narrative that LeBron James and Patrick Beverley dislike each other, a recent Instagram comment from Beverley indicates otherwise. Under an Instagram post from House of Highlights, that showed LeBron and Pat Bev having a friendly pregame conversation, Beverley commented, "That's big bro." LeBron James...
Wednesday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, and that there is "expected to be interest" in him in free agency. Could the Chicago Bulls be one of those interested teams?. Cousins, who averaged...
Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
The Milwaukee Bucks shook off a tough slate of injuries and absences early in the season to become one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. But they just got dealt another tough break as head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Trail Blazers big man recently got into an altercation with Miami’s Tyler Herro. The scuffle led to some fans joking that the Portland star isn’t to be messed with, as Jusuf Nurkic’s dad, Hariz, is a policeman back in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Portland Trail Blazers...
