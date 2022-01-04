Four counties set new one-day COVID-19 case records

SALT LAKE CITY — The CDC reports last Wednesday's national case numbers as the highest on record, and Utah is a clear mirror of the national trend.

First, the Utah Department of Health tracks which variants are responsible for new cases week by week. In these columns, the Delta variant is orange, and Omicron is the blue that shouldered itself to dominance in the week ending Christmas Day.

Clear evidence of Omicron's contagiousness: a statewide sudden spike.

On Dec. 30, Utah tallied 4,659 cases. It’s Utah’s second highest day total.

Salt Lake, Davis, Summit, and Wasatch counties also each set one-day record totals on the last Thursday and Friday of 2021.