Denver, CO

Denver, Boulder area King Soopers union workers vote to strike

By Blayke Roznowski
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
DENVER — King Soopers union workers have voted to strike in the Denver and Boulder areas over what they’re calling unfair labor practices.

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents approximately 17,000 grocery workers from Kroger/King Soopers, the employees voted to strike because the company is trying to “prevent workers from securing a new contract advancing wages, health and retirement benefits.”

In total, 98% of Denver retail workers, 97% of Denver meat workers, 100% of Boulder meat workers,100% of Broomfield meat and retail workers and 100% of Parker meat workers voted to strike.

“King Soopers and City Market have missed a golden opportunity to show workers and customers that, as the industry leader, they want to make their stores the best places to work in Colorado. Local 7 will not rest until we secure a contract that respects, protects and pays these essential grocery workers,” said Kim Cordova, vice president of UFCW International and president of UFCW Local 7.

Cordova said a vote to strike is also occurring in Colorado Springs Monday evening, and Local 7 expects similar results.

The vote to strike comes after Local 7 filed a lawsuit against King Soopers last week, claiming a breach of contract over hiring vendors in the stores to perform work done by Local 7 members, with vendor employees being paid more than many King Soopers employees.

King Soopers employees will remain at work at least through the end of their current agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8.

