Low Incidence of hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome/veno-occlusive disease in adults undergoing allogenic stem cell transplantation with prophylactic ursodiol and low-dose heparin

Several registry studies from high socio-demographic Index (SDI) countries have shown that COVID-19 illness in patients with hematological malignancies is associated with worse outcomes [1,2,3,4,5,6]. There are limited data regarding the outcomes of such patients from low SDI countries [7]. To understand the real-world outcome of COVID-19 patients with hematologic malignancies(HM) from India, the COVID-19 Hematologic Cancer Registry of India (CHCRI) started collecting data from patients of all ages with a current or history of HM and a laboratory-confirmed (positive RT-PCR or antigen test) COVID-19 infection from ten tertiary referral centers across India. These patients either attended the outdoor clinic or were admitted to these hospitals with COVID-19 illness. The current analysis describes the outcome of patients reported to the registry from March 21st, 2020, till March 20th, 2021. Data were submitted via individual case entry through an online CHCRI case record form maintained by Hematology Cancer Consortium(HCC). The cases from each site were not necessarily consecutive, and the denominator of cases at each site is not known. Data collection was retrospective from 21st March 2020 till 30th October 2020 and prospective from 1st November 2020 till 20th March 2021. The status of all patients was updated on May 1st, 2021. Double entries, nonhematologic diagnoses, and entries with incomplete outcome information were excluded from the analysis. The local Institutional Review Boards (IRB) approved the study at each center, and the study procedures complied with the Helsinki declaration. Any patient who received any form of therapy for the HM in the past 4 weeks was defined to be on active anticancer therapy. A delay in planned anticancer therapy by more than 2 weeks was considered as "interruption", while the use of lower dose chemotherapy was considered "de-escalation". COVID-19 severity was classified as mild: asymptomatic for COVID-19-related symptoms (asymptomatic positive) or SpO2"‰>"‰94% on room air; moderate: SpO2 ranging from 90 to 94% on room air; Severe: SpO2"‰<"‰90% on room air. The disease severity was analyzed using univariate and multivariable penalized logistic regression analysis. The Kaplan Meier method was used for time-to-event outcomes, and the Log-rank test was used to compare two survival curves. The variables significant at p-value < 0.05 were included in the multivariable Cox regression model.

