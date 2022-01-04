ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low Incidence of hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome/veno-occlusive disease in adults undergoing allogenic stem cell transplantation with prophylactic ursodiol and low-dose heparin

By Lina Stutz
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS)/veno-occlusive disease (VOD) is a complication after allogenic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) with high mortality. The purpose of this study was to assess the incidence and outcome of SOS in patients after allo-HSCT with the impact of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and low-dose heparin as SOS prophylaxis. Out...

www.nature.com

PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants in Japan

We previously reported that L63X and Q934X are BRCA1 common founder variants in Japan. So far, there have been no reports of a correlation between such BRCA common variants and the risk of BRCA-related cancers. In this analysis, we investigated the correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer (OC) and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants. We examined the database of the Japanese organization of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. The database contained 3517 probands who underwent BRCA genetic testing. Among them, 11.1% (392/3517) had germline BRCA1 pathogenic variant, and 8.3% (293/3517) had BRCA2 pathogenic variant. We calculated the OC prevalence, breast cancer (BC) prevalence, and the ratio of OC to BC within second-degree relatives. The ratio of OC to BC in Q934X family members was significantly higher than that in the overall BRCA1 family members (0.80 vs.0.52: p"‰="‰0.038), and the ratio in STOP799 was 0.42, which was relatively lower than the overall BRCA1 value. Both Q934X and STOP799 are located in the ovarian cancer cluster region (OCCR), however there seems to be a difference in the risk of OC. R2318X family members had a significant higher ratio of OC to BC at 0.32 than the overall BRCA2 value of 0.13 (p"‰="‰0.012). R2318X is known to be located in the OCCR. This is the first report to investigate the correlation between BRCA recurrent variants and the risk of OC in Japan. The family members of probands with Q934X or R2318X have a higher risk of OC than that with other BRCA variants.
CANCER
Nature.com

Possible mechanism of CHI3L1 promoting tonsil lymphocytes proliferation in children with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome

The typical characteristic of pediatric obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) is systemic inflammation and adenotonsillar hypertrophy (ATH), but the inflammatory markers and mechanism of adenotonsillar proliferation are unclear. Methods. IHC, qPCR, and western blotting were used to identify the expression of CHI3L1 in the tonsils of children with OSAS. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide association study identifies susceptibility loci for acute myeloid leukemia

In this article the author name Giovanni Marconi was incorrectly written as Giovani Marconi. The original article has been corrected. Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Newcastle University Centre for Cancer, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. Wei-Yu Lin,Â Sarah E. Fordham,Â Nicola J. Sunter,Â Claire Elstob,Â...
CANCER
Nature.com

Results of a multicenter phase I/II trial of TCRÎ±Î² and CD19-depleted haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for adult and pediatric patients

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) from haploidentical donors is a viable option for patients lacking HLA-matched donors. Here we report the results of a prospective multicenter phase I/II trial of transplantation of TCRÎ±Î² and CD19-depleted peripheral blood stem cells from haploidentical family donors after a reduced-intensity conditioning with fludarabine, thiotepa, and melphalan. Thirty pediatric and 30 adult patients with acute leukemia (n"‰="‰43), myelodysplastic or myeloproliferative syndrome (n"‰="‰6), multiple myeloma (n"‰="‰1), solid tumors (n"‰="‰6), and non-malignant disorders (n"‰="‰4) were enrolled. TCR Î±Î²/CD19-depleted grafts prepared decentrally at six manufacturing sites contained a median of 12.1"‰Ã—"‰106 CD34+ cells/kg and 14.2"‰Ã—"‰103 TCRÎ±Î²+ T-cells/kg. None of the patients developed grade lll/IV acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and only six patients (10%) had grade II acute GVHD. With a median follow-up of 733 days 36/60 patients are alive. The cumulative incidence of non-relapse mortality at day 100, 1 and 2 years after HSCT was 5%, 15%, and 17% for all patients, respectively. Estimated probabilities of overall and disease-free survival at 2 years were 63% and 50%, respectively. Based on these promising results in a high-risk patient cohort, haploidentical HSCT using TCRÎ±Î²/CD19-depleted grafts represents a viable treatment option.
CANCER
Nature.com

Histone variant H3.3 maintains adult haematopoietic stem cell homeostasis by enforcing chromatin adaptability

Histone variants and the associated post-translational modifications that govern the stemness of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and differentiation thereof into progenitors (HSPCs) have not been well defined. H3.3 is a replication-independent H3 histone variant in mammalian systems that is enriched at both H3K4me3- and H3K27me3-marked bivalent genes as well as H3K9me3-marked endogenous retroviral repeats. Here we show that H3.3, but not its chaperone Hira, prevents premature HSC exhaustion and differentiation into granulocyte-macrophage progenitors. H3.3-null HSPCs display reduced expression of stemness and lineage-specific genes with a predominant gain of H3K27me3 marks at their promoter regions. Concomitantly, loss of H3.3 leads to a reduction of H3K9me3 marks at endogenous retroviral repeats, opening up binding sites for the interferon regulatory factor family of transcription factors, allowing the survival of rare, persisting H3.3-null HSCs. We propose a model whereby H3.3 maintains adult HSC stemness by safeguarding the delicate interplay between H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 marks, enforcing chromatin adaptability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of molecular clamp stabilized hemagglutinin vaccines for Influenza A viruses

In this article, the author name Virginie Jakob was incorrectly written as Virginie Jakon. The original article has been corrected. School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, The University of Queensland, St Lucia, QLD, 4072, Australia. Christopher L. D. McMillan,Â Stacey T. M. Cheung,Â Naphak Modhiran,Â Alberto A. Amarilla,Â Helle Bielefeldt-Ohmann,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Perspectives on diabetic retinopathy from advanced retinal vascular imaging

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a microvascular complication of diabetes and the most common cause of acquired vision loss in adults worldwide. DR is associated with long-term chronic hyperglycaemia and its detrimental effects on the neurovascular structure and function of the retina. Direct imaging of the retinal vasculature and staging of DR has been traditionally based on fundoscopy and fluorescein angiography, which provide only 2D views of the retina, and in the case of fluorescein angiography, requires an invasive dye injection. In contrast, advanced retinal imaging modalities like optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) and adaptive optics (AO) are non-invasive and provide depth-resolved, 3D visualization of retinal vessel structure as well as blood flow. Recent studies utilizing these imaging techniques have shown promise in evaluating quantitative vascular parameters that correlate tightly to clinical DR staging, elucidating functional changes in early diabetes, and monitoring DR treatment response. In this article, we discuss and synthesize the results of advanced retinal imaging studies in DR and their implications for our clinical and pathophysiologic understanding of the disease. Based on the recent literature, we also propose a model to describe the differential changes in vascular structure and flow that have been described on advanced retinal imaging as DR progresses. Future studies of these imaging modalities in larger and more diverse populations, as well as corroboration with histological and functional studies, will be important to further our understanding of DR.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Polysomnography in pre-operative screening for obstructive sleep apnea in patients undergoing bariatric surgery: a retrospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. To assess the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening with polysomnography on preventing cardiovascular and pulmonary complications in the postoperative period of bariatric surgery. Subjects/Methods. This was a single-center retrospective cohort study, including 522 adults who underwent bariatric surgery between August 2010...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Atrx inactivation drives disease-defining phenotypes in glioma cells of origin through global epigenomic remodeling

The original version of this article contained an error in the author list. The author, Frederick F. Lang, was incorrectly listed as Frederick Lang. This error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Department of Translational Molecular Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center,...
HOUSTON, TX
Nature.com

Outcomes of patients with hematologic malignancies and COVID-19 from the Hematologic Cancer Registry of India

Several registry studies from high socio-demographic Index (SDI) countries have shown that COVID-19 illness in patients with hematological malignancies is associated with worse outcomes [1,2,3,4,5,6]. There are limited data regarding the outcomes of such patients from low SDI countries [7]. To understand the real-world outcome of COVID-19 patients with hematologic malignancies(HM) from India, the COVID-19 Hematologic Cancer Registry of India (CHCRI) started collecting data from patients of all ages with a current or history of HM and a laboratory-confirmed (positive RT-PCR or antigen test) COVID-19 infection from ten tertiary referral centers across India. These patients either attended the outdoor clinic or were admitted to these hospitals with COVID-19 illness. The current analysis describes the outcome of patients reported to the registry from March 21st, 2020, till March 20th, 2021. Data were submitted via individual case entry through an online CHCRI case record form maintained by Hematology Cancer Consortium(HCC). The cases from each site were not necessarily consecutive, and the denominator of cases at each site is not known. Data collection was retrospective from 21st March 2020 till 30th October 2020 and prospective from 1st November 2020 till 20th March 2021. The status of all patients was updated on May 1st, 2021. Double entries, nonhematologic diagnoses, and entries with incomplete outcome information were excluded from the analysis. The local Institutional Review Boards (IRB) approved the study at each center, and the study procedures complied with the Helsinki declaration. Any patient who received any form of therapy for the HM in the past 4 weeks was defined to be on active anticancer therapy. A delay in planned anticancer therapy by more than 2 weeks was considered as "interruption", while the use of lower dose chemotherapy was considered "de-escalation". COVID-19 severity was classified as mild: asymptomatic for COVID-19-related symptoms (asymptomatic positive) or SpO2"‰>"‰94% on room air; moderate: SpO2 ranging from 90 to 94% on room air; Severe: SpO2"‰<"‰90% on room air. The disease severity was analyzed using univariate and multivariable penalized logistic regression analysis. The Kaplan Meier method was used for time-to-event outcomes, and the Log-rank test was used to compare two survival curves. The variables significant at p-value < 0.05 were included in the multivariable Cox regression model.
CANCER
Nature.com

TP0586532, a non-hydroxamate LpxC inhibitor, reduces LPS release and IL-6 production both in vitro and in vivo

UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglucosamine deacetylase (LpxC) is an essential enzyme in the biosynthesis of Lipid A, an active component of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), from UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglicosamine. LPS is a major component of the cell surface of Gram-negative bacteria. LPS is known to be one of causative factors of sepsis and has been associated with high mortality in septic shock. TP0586532 is a novel non-hydroxamate LpxC enzyme inhibitor. In this study, we examined the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on the LPS release from Klebsiella pneumoniae both in vitro and in vivo. Our results confirmed the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from the pathogenic bacterial species. On the other hand, meropenem and ciprofloxacin increase the level of LPS release. Furthermore, the effects of TP0586532 on LPS release and interleukin (IL)-6 production in the lung were determined using a murine model of pneumonia caused by K. pneumoniae. As observed in the in vitro study, TP0586532 showed the marked inhibitory effect on LPS release in the lungs, whereas meropenem- and ciprofloxacin-treated mice showed higher levels of LPS release and IL-6 production in the lungs as compared to those in the lungs of vehicle-treated mice. Moreover, TP0586532 used in combination with meropenem and ciprofloxacin attenuated the LPS release and IL-6 production induced by meropenem and ciprofloxacin in the lung. These results indicate that the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from pathogenic bacteria might be of benefit in patients with sepsis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical trials: design, endpoints and interpretation of outcomes

The ability to properly analyze results of clinical trials, especially randomized controlled trials (RCT), is a needed skill for every physician. This is especially so for those involved in haematopoietic cell transplants. Although seemingly straightforward, correct interpretation of clinical trials data is in reality complex and not for the fainthearted. When a RCT reports intervention A is safer and more effective than intervention B do we simply accept the authours' conclusion or is more detective work needed. The answer: call in Inspector Clouseau! In this article Prof. Megan Othus and us discuss complexities in clinical trials interpretation including the challenge of false-positive error control, endpoints, power and sample size estimates (more often guesses), how to analyze competing events such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and relapse, what to do when a study has > 1 primary endpoint, analyses of multi-arm trials, how to interpret analyses other than the primary endpoint and what do data from non-inferiority trials tell us. Lastly, we consider, the evil which will not die (the statistical Rasputin): reporting survival outcomes by response. We hope this article will be of practical use to clinicians facing the challenge of correctly interpreting clinical trials data. The good news: only one relatively simple equation. And remember, we can be reached 24/7 on Twitter #BMTStats. Our operators are standing by.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Acquired WT1 mutations contribute to relapse of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant

The role of WT1 protein in hematopoiesis and leukemogenesisis incompletely elucidated. WT1 overexpression is commonÂ in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); however, WT1 mutations occur in only about 10% of cases, with increasing incidence in the setting of relapse. In this study, we investigated the clinical and molecular characteristics of WT1 mutations in NPM1-mutated AML, to enhance our understanding of the biology and potential therapeutic implications of WT1 mutations. Our study cohort included 67 patients with NPM1 mutated AML and a median follow-up of 13.7 months. WT1 mutations were identified in 7% (n"‰="‰5) of patients at the time of initial diagnosis. WT1 mutant clones were presumed to be present as co-dominant clones in 3/5 and in subclonal populations in 2/5 cases based on variant allelic frequency (VAF) when compared with NPM1 mutation VAF. All WT1 mutations became undetectable at time of MRD-negative (NPM1-wild type) remission. None of these patients experienced relapse at the time of last follow-up (median, 15 months; range, 4.5"“20.2 months). A total of 15/67 (22%) patients relapsed; among these patient, four (27%) relapsed with WT1 mutant AML. Three of four patients had undergone allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). None of these patients had detectable WT1 mutations at the time of initial diagnosis. WT1 mutations were presumed clonal in two cases and subclonal in the other two cases, based on VAF. Our results indicate that WT1 mutations contribute to relapse in NPM1 mutated AML, especially in the setting ofÂ HSCT. These findings suggest that emerging WT1 mutations may serve as a conduit for relapse in NPM1-mutated AML, and thatÂ sequential molecular profiling to evaluate potential emergent WT1 mutations during surveillance and particularly at relapse likely has prognostic value in patients with NPM1 mutatedÂ AML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dental stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles as promising therapeutic agents in the treatment of diseases

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 2 (2022) Cite this article. Dental stem cells (DSCs), an important source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), can be easily obtained by minimally invasive procedures and have been used for the treatment of various diseases. Classic paradigm attributed the mechanism of their therapeutic action to direct cell differentiation after targeted migration, while contemporary insights into indirect paracrine effect opened new avenues for the mystery of their actual low engraftment and differentiation ability in vivo. As critical paracrine effectors, DSC-derived extracellular vesicles (DSC-EVs) are being increasingly linked to the positive effects of DSCs by an evolving body of in vivo studies. Carrying bioactive contents and presenting therapeutic potential in certain diseases, DSC-EVs have been introduced as promising treatments. Here, we systematically review the latest in vivo evidence that supports the therapeutic effects of DSC-EVs with mechanistic studies. In addition, current challenges and future directions for the clinical translation of DSC-EVs are also highlighted to call for more attentions to the (I) distinguishing features of DSC-EVs compared with other types of MSC-EVs, (II) heterogeneity among different subtypes of DSC-derived EVs, (III) action modes of DSC-EVs, (IV) standardization for eligible DSC-EVs and (V) safety guarantee for the clinical application of DSC-EVs. The present review would provide valuable insights into the emerging opportunities of DSC-EVs in future clinical applications.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Benign Adrenal Tumors Linked to Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes

In more than 15% of people with benign adrenal tumors, the growths produce clinically relevant levels of serum cortisol that are significantly linked with an increased prevalence of hypertension and, in 5% of those with Cushing syndrome (CS), an increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes, based on data from more than 1300 people with benign adrenal tumors, the largest reported prospective study of the disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Epiblast fragmentation by shedding-a novel mechanism to eliminate cells in post-implantation mouse embryos

The role of programmed cell death during embryonic development has been described previously, but its specific contribution to peri- and post-implantation stages is still debatable. Here, we used transmission electron microscopy and immunostaining of E5.5"“7.5 mouse embryos to investigate death processes during these stages of development. We report that in addition to canonical apoptosis observed in E5.5"“E7.5 embryos, a novel type of cell elimination occurs in E7.5 embryos among the epiblasts at the apical side, in which cells shed membrane-enclosed fragments of cytosol and organelles into the lumen, leaving behind small, enucleated cell remnants at the apical surface. This process is caspase-independent as it occurred in Apaf1 knockout embryos. We suggest that this novel mechanism controls epiblast cell numbers. Altogether, this work documents the activation of two distinct programs driving irreversible terminal states of epiblast cells in the post-implantation mouse embryo.
SCIENCE

Community Policy