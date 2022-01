Wake Forest, N.C. — The No. 25 Athens Drive Jaguars went on the road and picked up a non-conference win over the Heritage Huskies by a 51-48 score on Thursday night. A late run helped the visitors erase a 48-42 deficit as a clutch three-pointer by Layla Forte and a steal and lay-in by Paris Webster changed the course of the game in the fourth quarter before free-throws by Markayla Massenburg sealed the deal.

