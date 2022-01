2021 will be a record-setting year for Flint, but setting a new homicide record is not what anyone in the city wants to see. According to data from the FBI and the Flint Police Department, Flint has recorded 67 total homicides in 2021, and we still have a few days left. The previous homicide record for Flint was 64 set back in 2012 according to FBI data going back to the mid-'80s.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO