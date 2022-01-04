ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday January 3rd

By Kris Boone
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are quietly creeping back up across the state. Afternoon highs topped out in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight overnight lows will also...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Weekend Cold Front To Bring Gusty Ocean Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that. It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida. Friday morning the cold front starts to bring cooler air south, but the wind will quickly turn to the northeast. (CBSMiami) Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front,...
MIAMI, FL
fox5ny.com

Snowfall forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday January 6th

Cold across the region as the cold front pushed through the region. Temperatures dropped 20-25 degrees across most of the state, afternoon highs struggled to get up into the low 40s. Some upper level have passed through from the northwest. Tonight overnight lows will tumble into the lower 20s and upper teens as clear skies […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Follow Season’s First Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″. WATCH: Why So Little Snow? We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Weather
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday January 7th

Warmer across the Concho Valley as winds have turned out of the southwest. Most of the region have seen clear skies, but increased moisture from the south has created overcast skies for the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley. Cloud coverage will continue to creep to the north and through the Concho Valley, overnight some […]
Ozarks First.com

Friday, January 7 Evening Forecast

As the sun sets, temperatures will drop quickly too. Clouds will be rolling in tonight, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-20s, but the wind chill will be in the teens. A cold front will sweep through tomorrow, but before it does, temperatures will be able to rebound into the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers As Cold Front Pushes Through

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. (CBS4) This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build out of the east-northeast and scattered showers will be possible through Saturday and Sunday. The strong onshore winds will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It will not be safe to go swimming and a small craft advisory will likely be issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend. (CBS4) Monday will be a bit warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers. Our next cold front is forecast to move in Tuesday when highs will drop to the mid-70s. It will be a cooler start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low 60s. Breezy showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL

