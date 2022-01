Columbia, SC (Fox Carolina) - Ten earthquakes have shaken South Carolina in the last ten days, and experts are stumped about the recent uptick. "On the one hand, they're not something to lose too much sleep over but there is the possibility we could have a large earthquake in the future," Dr. Thomas Pratt, research geophysicist with U.S. Geological Survey, said.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO