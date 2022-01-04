SANTA PAULA, Calif. – The Santa Paula Police Department said one of its officers struck a pedestrian with their patrol vehicle late Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of South 10th Street.

According to the police department, an officer was making a southbound turn onto 10th Street from Main Street when they hit a 37-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The woman was treated by Ventura County Fire personnel and then transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Paramedics described the woman's injuries as minor, according to police.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the crash, which police say is standard procedure.

The post Santa Paula police officer hits pedestrian with patrol vehicle appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .