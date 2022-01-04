ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Paula, CA

Santa Paula police officer hits pedestrian with patrol vehicle

By Travis Schlepp
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – The Santa Paula Police Department said one of its officers struck a pedestrian with their patrol vehicle late Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of South 10th Street.

According to the police department, an officer was making a southbound turn onto 10th Street from Main Street when they hit a 37-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The woman was treated by Ventura County Fire personnel and then transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Paramedics described the woman's injuries as minor, according to police.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the crash, which police say is standard procedure.

The post Santa Paula police officer hits pedestrian with patrol vehicle appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 7

Charity
3d ago

Sometimes I notice that Police officers don’t respect the rules of the road. Wonder if this was the case or just an unfortunate accident or carelessness

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Paula, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Paula, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy