Betty White Cause of Death Clarified by Her Agent

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White died peacefully of natural causes, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed in another statement on Monday. The television legend died on New Year's Eve at age 99, with Witjas announcing that she died "peacefully in her sleep" at home. However, fake claims that White got a COVID-19...

popculture.com

Comments / 30

Hoosier Mama
1d ago

I bet she died from getting the Booster. How much was this attorney paid to say it wasn’t from the Booster shot. Ya got to remember he is probably a big liberal from California. Democrats will pay him to keep quiet

Reply(5)
12
Cindy Fries
3d ago

People are horrible. To make her death out to be a political jab is terrible and they should be ashamed of themselves.

Reply(1)
22
Brian
1d ago

I've seen more articles on this which tells me the BOOSTER definitely killed her! Their trying so hard to get the word out but the reality is that she was boosted 2 days prior to her death.

Reply(1)
5
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Actress Betty White Dead of Cardiac Arrest. She Was at 99.

Just when we thought 2021 couldn't get any worse. Betty White has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 99. In bed, in her home in Los Angeles, reports TMZ and multiple news sources. She was 99 years old. Her heart simply stopped, which happens to the very elderly, if they live long enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#Cause Of Death#Television#The Associated Press#Crow River Media
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Funeral Plans Revealed

Betty White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas announced on Wednesday (January 5th) details about upcoming funeral arrangements for the late Hollywood icon. During his chat with People, Witjas says that Betty White’s funeral will be private and not in the public eye. “The arrangements are being handled privately. And that was Betty’s wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Why Betty White Never Had Kids of Her Own, But Relished Her Role as Stepmom: 'It Turned Out Great'

Though Betty White never had any of her own biological children, the iconic actress loved the role that she played as a stepmother to three stepchildren. Back in the early 1960s, White — who died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed — was a guest on the televised game show Password, where she met and fell in love with the series' host, Allen Ludden, according to Romper.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

How many times was Betty White married?

THE BELOVED Betty White passed away just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by the "love of her life," Allen Ludden. Betty White was married three times. Dick Barker. Betty's first marriage was also her shortest. During World War II, Betty was...
RELATIONSHIPS

