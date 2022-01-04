ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here comes more snow and really cold days

By Ed McIntosh
 4 days ago
An arctic airmass will drive bitter cold air in the are through Wednesday night. to dominate the midweek period. Periods of light snow will develop.

High winds at Livingston and other locations near the mountains west of Billings will persist until the overnight hours with gusts to near 60 mph.

The front should move through the area early Tuesday creating light snow during the morning commute. Temperatures will drop steadily with readings in the single digits above / below zero by the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be cold and Wednesday will stay mainly in the single digits below zero for high temperatures. Expect wind chills of -10 to -20 during the day with light snow possible.

Wednesday night will be the coldest with lows reading -15 to -30 degrees with additional wind chills. Snow accumulations will be around an inch on Tuesday and maybe a half inch Wednesday before a steadier snow starts late
Wednesday night.

We start a dry stretch

Snow and colder air move away from us allowing for warmer temperatures this afternoon. Expecting highs in the 30s and 40s for most of the area. A cold front moves through late tonight bringing cooler air back in, but not as frigid as we experienced over the last couple of days. Weekend highs will be in the 20s and 30s.
Bitterly cold today

It will be the coldest day of the week and maybe the season to this point as highs won’t get above zero for most of the area. Wind chills between 30-50 below are possible so limit your time outside. If you must go out, LAYER UP!
Mostly sunny today, Frigid air and snow return Tuesday

We’ll enjoy seasonal temperatures today (upper 30s) with a decent amount of sunshine to kick off the first week of the new year. It will be windy from Livingston to Nye through tonight with gusts between 60-70 mph. Blowing snow will reduce visibility during the morning commute, so use caution if you plan to make the drive. Best idea would be to delay travel or to find an alternate route especially if you drive a high profile vehicle.
Briefly warmer then colder with more snow

High pressure will keep precipitation away through Monday. It will also help warm Billings up to near the freezing mark tomorrow then near 40° on Monday. Strong crosswinds remain through tomorrow afternoon from Livingston to Nye (60-75 mph gusts) and through tomorrow morning from Big Timber to Harlowton (50-65 mph gusts). This will cause blowing snow with zero visibility at times. Drive cautiously in these areas or seek an alternate route.
Snow ends and winds begin

As the snow ends Friday evening, the next couple of days will be dry to start the new year. Clouds will clear out, the winds will be light, and with fresh snow in much of the area, Saturday morning will be very cold.
Not as cold, Afternoon snow

The coldest air will retreat a bit today allowing a quick warm-up into the 20s before another cold shot brings high temperatures back down into the single digits tomorrow. Wind chills stay below zero for a good portion of the area today, so use caution if you head outside. Layer up and limit your time outdoors.
A weekend break in the cold awaits

Areas of light snow and flurries will continue especially west and south of Billings through the evening. Temperatures remain cold, but start to warm even before sunrise. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected at the usual spots closer to the mountains late Wednesday through Thursday morning. This should be enough for localized blowing snow so be prepared if you will be traveling.
Another blast of arctic air today

Our daytime highs are on a roller coaster ride… up yesterday now down today. This will also be the case tomorrow and Friday. Arctic air has slipped back in, so daytime highs will be in the single digits for much of the area today with some spots in the northeast not getting above zero.
Warmer briefly to start the new year

It will be bitterly across much of the area during the day on Wednesday with highs mainly in the single digits and teens in higher elevations. Expect wind chill values of 15 to 30 below starting overnight and persisting Wednesday afternoon.
Cold is the theme; bundle up!

A frigid day today with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chill is a factor today so make sure you are bundling up if you go outdoors and try to limit your time outside. Long time exposure could result in frostbite.
Santa brought the presents and the cold!

A cold day today with temperatures in the single digits and teens. The main story for the next couple of days will be these cold temperatures. A deep trough over the area has brought an arctic blast that will be sticking around.
Enjoy the warm temperatures Thursday; the cold is coming

Another warm day Thursday with temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s. Windy conditions will persist through the night with that main issue still west of Billings. The Cooke City area and Beartooth Mountains are in a winter storm warning that will last through Christmas morning. The higher accumulations will be in those higher elevations in the mountains. Please be careful if you plan on traveling for the holiday. Travel will be a bit difficult especially around the Cooke City area.
