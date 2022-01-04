ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

By Michael Slezak
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child,...

ew.com

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Roberts
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Had a Seriously Stunning Beach Day in This Eye-Catching Hot Pink Swimsuit

Julia Roberts took full advantage of the warm weather in Sydney, Australia on Christmas Eve by spending the day at the beach — and the hot pink look she served up was smokin’ hot. The actress, who is Down Under while filming Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, enjoyed the surf with husband Danny Moder and her three kids, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 14.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Who is Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder?

They may not have met in a little travel bookshop in Notting Hill, but Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are clearly a match made in heaven. The couple, who married in July 2002, share three children; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and 14-year-old Henry. But how much do we really know about the hubby of one of the most famous women in the world?
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Julia Roberts Crashes George Clooney's Interview With Jimmy Kimmel

Julia Roberts hilariously slid into George Clooney's latest interview. Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live featured a Zoom interview with Clooney, who directed the upcoming Ben Affleck-led flick, The Tender Bar, and one of the film's stars, 10-year-old Daniel Ranieri. Just as Jimmy Kimmel was asking Ranieri if he preferred Clooney...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#People Magazine
Page Six

Inside Julia Roberts’ stunning $8.3M San Francisco home

“Pretty Woman,” prettier house. Julia Roberts shelled out $8.3 million for a five-story century-old Victorian Revival-style home in the heart of San Francisco. The Post has obtained photos of the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property, located in the quiet and low-key Presidio Heights neighborhood. Roberts, 54, purchased the 6,245-square-foot stunner on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts’ Husband: Everything to Know About Daniel Moder & Their 19-Year Marriage

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 and share three children together. Get to know more abut Daniel as a husband and father here. Daniel Moder, 52, is widely known as Julia Roberts‘ husband and father to her three children, but there’s a lot more to him than those titles! The talented cinematographer and the popular 54-year-old actress tend to keep a low-profile when it comes to their marriage and family, but there have been public glimpses of their lives over the years, and Daniel’s own background is quite impressive. Find out more about him and his family life with Julia below!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Uma Thurman and other pregnant celebs show off their bumps

Uma Thurman and other pregnant celebs show off their bumps. Being on the mommy track is definitely the in thing this spring, with Uma Thurman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jodie Foster, Lisa Kudrow, and Lisa Rinna deep into gestation. But like every mom-to-be, these actresses are learning it’s work to dress for two.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy