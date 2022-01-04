ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football: Oklahoma Sooners QB Caleb Williams enters transfer portal

By Connor Grott
 4 days ago
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday on social media that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Williams, who was a true freshman this past season, said on Twitter that he went to Oklahoma with a game plan, "but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward."

The 20-year-old Williams also noted that staying at Oklahoma would "definitely be an option" as he proceeds through the process.

"I'm going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support," Williams tweeted.

Shortly after Williams' announcement, Sooners head coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione released a joint statement on social media.

"Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities," the statement read.

"While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here."

The Sooners hired Venables to replace former head coach Lincoln Riley, who left abruptly for the USC coaching job at the end of November. Venables, who previously served as defensive coordinator at Clemson, brought in Jeff Lebby from Ole Miss to be Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.

The joint statement mentioned Lebby and referred to him as "one of the most elite offensive coordinators and quarterback developers in the country." Lebby played a critical role in the development of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Williams passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions this past season after replacing Spencer Rattler as the Sooners' starting signal-caller. Rattler transferred to South Carolina last month.

UPI News

UPI News

