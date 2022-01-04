ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud and conspiracy at Theranos startup

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021Vkn_0dbxCziJ00

A jury has found once-ascendent Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company Theranos, which promised a revolutionary advancement in healthcare while raising millions of dollars.

Holmes, who founded Theranos in 2003 as a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, faced nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

On 3 January, Holmes was found guilty on four counts, including conspiracy against Theranos investors and wire fraud involving Theranos investors. She was found not guilty on four other counts, and jurors did not return a verdict in three other counts.

Jurors told Judge Edward Davila that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three counts during the seventh full day of deliberations, then returned to the courtroom that afternoon to deliver the verdicts in the remaining charges.

She will be sentenced at a separate hearing.

The jury – which included eight men and four women – deliberated more than 50 hours after arguments concluded in the California courtroom in December following three months of proceedings and testimony from 32 witnesses.

Theranos, which shut down in 2018 following a Wall Street Journal investigation and heightened criminal and media scrutiny, promised to map patients’ health with just a small amount of blood.

It was heralded as a woman-led breakthrough in healthcare in a male-dominated Silicon Valley, raising nearly $1bn from venture capitalists and other powerful investors, including Rupert Murdoch. At one point, the company was valued at $9bn.

Central to her trial was the question of whether Holmes intentionally mislead investors, doctors and patients as she collected impressive investments.

She was ultimately found guilty of wire fraud in connection with three wire transfers totaling more than $143m.

Holmes also was found guilty of conspiring to commit wire fraud against investors between 2010 and 2015 .

Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Schenk told the jury that Holmes “chose fraud over business failure.”

“She chose to be dishonest with her investors and patients. That choice was not only callous, it was criminal,” he said in his arguments.

Holmes, who testified in her defense during the trial, argued that the company’s failure did not necessarily mean she committed fraud, and its failure was not solely her doing – she pointed to Theranos CEO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who is also a former boyfriend. He faces a trial on similar charges later this year.

She also alleged that he had abused her and maintained a powerful influence over her actions, allegations that he has denied.

Attorneys Kevin Downey told the jury that she “believed that she built a technology that could change the world” and “went down with the ship when it went down.”

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Paste Magazine

The Theranos Trial Only Cares about the Billionaires Deceived by Elizabeth Holmes and Not the Patients

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes still sits in doubt as to whether she will face legal recourse for multiple charges of wire fraud related to $945 million in investments in her medical tech house of cards. Jurors have spent six days deliberating her culpability in allegedly defrauding super-rich investors and venture capitalists to build Theranos into a media darling valued at one time as a $9 billion startup. Those six days come at the end of six years of debate around Holmes’ and other Theranos executives’ practices as the company’s vision for its flagship Edison machine, famed for Holmes’ claim that it would be able to run a myriad of medical tests with one drop of blood, never materialized.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
LAW
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Reuters

U.S. jury reaches verdict in Theranos trial, to be read soon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. jury in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial said on Monday it has reached a unanimous verdict. It will be read shortly. Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, swindled private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Startup Company#Theranos Ceo#Stanford University#Wall Street Journal
Boston Globe

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing startup Theranos, now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of four of 11 charges of fraud Monday. Holmes, 37, left the San Jose, California, courtroom through a side door after the verdict was read in the case, which was closely scrutinized as a commentary on Silicon Valley. She was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found not guilty on four other counts. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts, which were set aside for later.
POLITICS
MySanAntonio

Elizabeth Holmes jurors say they're struggling to reach verdict on 3 of 11 counts

The 12-person jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial told the judge it's struggling to reach a consensus on three of the 11 fraud charges she faces. "We are unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three of the counts," the jurors said Monday in a note to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that was read out in a California court. It's not clear which counts the jury is unable to reach agreement on. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit the 37-year-old founder of Theranos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goodmorningamerica.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
LAW
CBS San Francisco

Guilty Verdicts for Elizabeth Holmes Could Impact Other Silicon Valley Start-Ups

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The implosion of Elizabeth Holmes’s company Theranos coupled with this week’s guilty verdict in her federal fraud trial has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. The events have also shone a spotlight on a culture that can often be brash and prides itself on delivering breakthrough technologies at breakneck speeds “This hasn’t only been Elizabeth Holmes on trial. This has been Silicon Valley on trial,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley President and CEO Russell Hancock. Hancock says the verdict may force tech innovators to be a little more buttoned-down and reign in some of the more over-the-top claims sometimes made...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy