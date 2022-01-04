ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCMO City Hall to close Tuesday for water line repairs

By David Medina
The Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall will close on Tuesday, Jan. 4, after an interior water line broke on the sixth floor of the building on Monday.

According to a press release from the city, the broken water line caused water to leak into the lower floors.

Crews will work to repair the line and clean up damages on Tuesday.

City employees who work at City Hall will work remotely. Most city businesses like applying for permits and paying fees can be done online.

To do so people can go the city's website .

City Hall is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

