ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seven Wisconsinites, 3 out of state fans announced as finalists for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame

By Natasha Geiger
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNCpu_0dbxARpJ00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced ten finalists in the search for the newest member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

The FAN Hall of Fame began in 1998 and was founded in order to honor a dedicated and longtime Packers fan. Friends and family nominated anyone, or themselves, with the help of an essay and photo explaining why they should be recognized.

Packers placed three players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Below are the 10 finalists that were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee:

  • William Bartlow – Charlottesville, Va.
  • Wayne Sargent – Kewaskum, Wis.
  • Tom Malchow – Hudson, Wis.
  • Rick Burgard – Sheboygan, Wis.
  • John Kuziej – Burnsville, Minn.
  • Joanne Heney Swietlik – Green Bay, Wis.
  • Jeff Yasick – Mazomanie, Wis.
  • David Guld – Wausau, Wis.
  • Carri Emmerich – Sturgeon Bay, Wis.
  • Alyssa Scoda – Washington, Pa.

Now you can get in on the action and vote for your favorite fan through the Packers website . The winner will be selected by three different groups: fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers’ committee. Voting goes until midnight, January 31.

More Local 5 coverage on the Green Bay Packers

The winner will be announced in late winter. They will receive four club seats to a 2022 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift card, a road trip for two to a 2022 Packers away game, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
FanSided

Packers safety responds to MVP voter who called Aaron Rodgers a ‘jerk’

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos responded to an NFL MVP voter who said that he will not be voting for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just before Super Bowl 56, it is likely that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will win the NFL MVP award for the second-consecutive season. But, he will not do so unanimously. Pro Football Weekly’s Hub Arkush revealed that he would not be voting for Rodgers, whom he called the “biggest jerk in the league.”
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers placed three players on reserve/COVID-19 list

(WFRV) – The Packers announced on Monday afternoon that they have placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with other moves. Dennis Kelly, Darnell Savage, and David Moore have been placed on the COVID-19 list. They’ve also activated Chauncey Rivers (reverts to the injured reserve) from the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team has released […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
WFRV Local 5

Packers survive wild second quarter, dominate after half in 45-30 win over Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the illustrious history of the Packers-Bears rivalry, there had never been a 15-minute span like the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. Fortunately for Green Bay, however, the second half followed a much more familiar script: sheer Packers dominance. Green Bay won its sixth straight against Chicago and moved […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers in action but no Jackson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in his four-year NFL career, Lamar Jackson will miss a game due to injury.  That’s what Jay Glaser reported in the NFL pre-game show on FOX this morning, also stating the ankle injury is a bone bruise. That impressive durability streak for the dual-threat NFL star […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay#American Football#Packers Fan Hall Of Fame#The Green Bay Packers#The Fan Hall Of Fame#Packers Pro Shop#Packer Plus#The Packers Hall Of Fame
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Really Need To Win The Super Bowl This Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — I’ve got some bad news for all of you football fans out there. Those football teams? Well, I don’t know how to tell you this, but … they’re not very good football teams. While you could make this case to varying degrees every year, one can’t help but look around the NFL this year and burp out a lackadaisical meh. The Chiefs kind of look like the Chiefs, what with the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce-Reid dynamic still at play. But they’ve lost five times, including last weekend in Cincinnati with the No. 1 seed in their grasp. Turnover luck has finally...
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Had Some Big Returns At Practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they continue to get healthier as the regular season draws to a close. Center Josh Myers, who has not played since October 17, and left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play this season, were back at practice today. It’s possible that both could be factors in the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark heads to reserve/Covid list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As Covid issues sweep through the league, the Packers have one new addition to the reserve/Covid list on Thursday, adding nose tackle Kenny Clark to the list. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team had one addition today and said it would be all hands on deck to fill his […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers smother Vikings 37-10, capture NFC’s top seed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second year in a row, the NFC playoffs will go through Lambeau Field. Only this time, it’ll be a packed house in January at the Frozen Tundra. The Packers knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 to claim the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs for the second consecutive […]
NFL
UPI News

Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't ruled out retirement this off-season, but doesn't want a "farewell tour" from fans and opposing teams, the reigning NFL MVP said. Rodgers made the comments on his weekly appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. "If you remember, when...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

597
Followers
365
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy