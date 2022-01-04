Seven Wisconsinites, 3 out of state fans announced as finalists for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced ten finalists in the search for the newest member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

The FAN Hall of Fame began in 1998 and was founded in order to honor a dedicated and longtime Packers fan. Friends and family nominated anyone, or themselves, with the help of an essay and photo explaining why they should be recognized.

Below are the 10 finalists that were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee:

William Bartlow – Charlottesville, Va.

Wayne Sargent – Kewaskum, Wis.

Tom Malchow – Hudson, Wis.

Rick Burgard – Sheboygan, Wis.

John Kuziej – Burnsville, Minn.

Joanne Heney Swietlik – Green Bay, Wis.

Jeff Yasick – Mazomanie, Wis.

David Guld – Wausau, Wis.

Carri Emmerich – Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

Alyssa Scoda – Washington, Pa.

Now you can get in on the action and vote for your favorite fan through the Packers website . The winner will be selected by three different groups: fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers’ committee. Voting goes until midnight, January 31.

The winner will be announced in late winter. They will receive four club seats to a 2022 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift card, a road trip for two to a 2022 Packers away game, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.