Letters: Incomplete story | Stand for democracy | Rodeo’s brutality | Afghanistan aid | Protecting patients
By Letters To The Editor
MercuryNews
4 days ago
The story on the firing of a UC Irvine employee who refused to follow policy and lost a legal case to oppose that policy (“UC system fires physician who challenged COVID-19 vaccine mandate in lawsuit,” Dec. 31) is shockingly bad. It relies entirely on the statements of the employee who makes...
Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
Leaders in Washington must get it together. The threats to the very foundations of our democratic society are real. Soon it will be a year since the Jan. 6 insurrection. All year long, we’ve witnessed anti-democratic politicians stoking anger and violence and undermining American democracy. In states across the country, Republicans are passing laws that attack our freedom to vote, rig . . .
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The year 2021 was arguably one of the biggest news years in recent memory, with a number of major stories emerging over the 12 months on the calendar -- COVID-19, the attack at the U.S. Capitol, a presidential transition, social unrest, the end of more than two decades of war in the Middle East, and much more.
A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
Irbil, Iraq — Inaccurate intelligence, possibly delivered deliberately to settle a family feud, led to the massacre of 20 members of an Iraqi family last month. The victims, mostly women and children, were cut down in a hail of gunfire by Iraqi security forces on December 30 in the town of Jabla, in Babylon Province, about 60 miles south of capital Baghdad.
A year has passed since supporters of Donald Trump launched a physical assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral college ballots. A congressional select committee is investigating the violence and its sources, despite noncooperation from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other key figures. The nation continues to learn more disturbing information about how the attack was coordinated. Trump himself has still refused to accept his 2020 defeat, recently characterizing the election itself as the real insurrection, and is fighting to keep secret the records and documents connected to the events.
Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): The United Nations (UN) is planning to aid Afghanistan's economy with USD 8 billion to rebuild governing systems and social services. Saeed Shah, writing in Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that the plan would move beyond a purely humanitarian mission, taking on many government functions at a time when the Taliban regime remains under economic sanctions and lacks diplomatic recognition, according to international officials.
Robert Pearl chose an odd time to write a celebratory column about COVID. (“Endemic COVID-19: Cause for celebration, not consternation,” Page A13, Dec. 26) As the Bay Area enters the steep slope of the Omicron wave’s epidemic curve that will undoubtedly result in much illness and disruption, Pearl awkwardly asks, “So, why doesn’t the pending transition from pandemic to endemic fell like great news?”
Deputy District Attorney and GOP activist Kelly Ernby wasn’t vaccinated when she died early this week after contracting COVID-19, according to comments her husband has posted on social media. Despite the news, Republicans leaders who counted 46-year-old Ernby as a friend and who agreed with her opposition of vaccine...
It’s time to remind people that science is not equally favored among all forms of government. Democracies like Rome, Athens, and the United States have been celebrated as economic and technological wonders of the world because of their heavy focus on science. Early democracies placed science personnel in high...
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has begun dispatching thousands of metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan as relief assistance, saying the humanitarian and economic situation in the neighboring country requires the urgent attention of the international community. Islamabad has pledged about $28 million worth of humanitarian aid to Kabul, including 50,000 metric...
I watch with a heavy heart over democracy dying a little bit more each day, right before our very eyes, due to lies, voter suppression laws, gerrymandering, etc. And then I watch the Democrats screaming from the rooftops that the sky is falling, but doing absolutely nothing of substance to fix the problem.
A veteran US diplomat who has handled turbulent ties with Turkey was named Thursday to tackle crises in Sudan and Ethiopia as the outgoing envoy looked to make progress in Addis Ababa.
David Satterfield, the outgoing US ambassador to Turkey who has worked extensively in the Middle East, will become special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.
"Ambassador Satterfield's decades of diplomatic experience and work amidst some of the world's most challenging conflicts will be instrumental in our continued effort to promote a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa and to advance US interests in this strategic region," Blinken said in a statement.
He will replace Jeffrey Feltman, who quit just as he visited Ethiopia on a bid to encourage peace talks to end more than a year of war following the withdrawal of Tigrayan rebels.
Carl Golden’s timely syndicated column concerning journalism ethics pointed out that “public confidence in the news media is at an all-time low.” In today’s journalism, the concept of “the ends justify the means” has seemingly become a measuring stick for success and the myriad of questionable information disseminated by some journalists are revealing. Untruthfulness, distortions, myths, spinning facts, spreading blame, magnifying negatives, sowing suspicion and vitriol; encouraging entitlement, and fueling fear is now all part of the game. And, those spuriously attempting to stir up division memory-hole anything not conforming to their own ideology or narrative. Far too many journalists and commentators view their work as opportunities for promoting pet political or ideological notions, rather than the responsibility for truthfully informing the public, then allowing readers and viewers to decide for themselves. They have become so arrogant as to think the American public will believe everything they say today and will forget whatever was said yesterday.
As listeners of this show have no doubt noticed, there are no shortage of articles these days about how democracy is doomed in 2022 and/or 2024. Michael Berkman, Chris Beem and Candis Watts Smith discuss them this week and work through how much weight to give the doomsayers and how to take antidemocratic forces seriously without falling too far into despair.
Recently an Associated Press article titled “Slow-Motion Insurrection: How GOP Seizes Election Power” was published in many newspapers across the country. It describes how lawsuits, pressure on state officials and a deadly insurrection by Trump supporters failed to overturn the last election, but warns “In the year since, Trump-aligned Republicans have worked to clear the path for next time.” States controlled by Republicans are installing measures which stack the deck in their favor in future elections. As Paul Waldman writes in the Washington Post, “The goal is not merely to give Republicans an advantage in close elections. Its goal is to make elections irrelevant, so that no matter what the voters want, Republicans always stay in power.”
When he was first elected in November 2020, President Biden assured that “America is back” on the world stage. Repeated blunders have led foreign policy experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to argue that the Biden administration’s foreign policy has diminished U.S. standing in the world as China and Russia gather aggressive defenses not seen since World War II.
We know that, much as the strength of democracy has a direct bearing on NRDC’s mission, efforts to undermine it benefit those seeking to block environmental protections. A year after rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol and put the Congress to flight in a violent attempt to thwart the will of the voters, American democracy itself is under assault across three broad fronts.
Comments / 0