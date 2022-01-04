ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Heavy snow causes downed trees, power lines in Unicoi County

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAAWm_0dbx95jY00

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Terry Haynes has seen decades’ worth of inclement weather in Unicoi County. Monday’s snowfall wasn’t some of the worst he has seen, but he knows what could have been.

“If all that rain had been snow, we’d have been sitting under another ’93 blizzard,” he said. “But it’s kindly, I think, went further north of us and we just got the tail end of it.”

Haynes, the Unicoi County road superintendent, said the most recent snow totaled upwards of six inches in some of the county’s highest elevations.

“Maybe up on the real top we’ve got more than that,” he said.

Temperatures drop into teens tonight with another snow chance later in the week

But, as of late Monday morning, the total salt usage to treat the roads was significantly less than expected.

“I figured about 98 tons we’ve used right now on it. Some of the trucks haven’t even come in and got any – they’re just pushing it off.”

Still, any snow seems foreign after the mild fall and winter the Tri-Cities has seen up to this point.

“We’ve had it easy since October, November and December, you know,” he said. “It’s been just about tropical weather.”

While the slushy snow proved easier to clear off of the roads, it caused problems in another area.

“The wet snow – heavy, wet snow falling on the trees and bringing the trees down,” Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said Monday afternoon.

“Got a lot of power lines down,” he added. “Erwin Utilities is doing a tremendous job of doing everything they got to deal with.”

Crews working on lines on Lower Higgins Creek Rd. in Unicoi County

From Mill Creek to Lower Higgins Creek Road, crews responded to incidents quickly in hopes of fixing all the downed power lines by nightfall. Sheriff Hensley said the cleanup has been a total team effort.

“The Highway Department, DOT, my work crew – we got some search and rescue team boys out – everybody pitched in,” Hensley said.

The snow stopped falling in most places by Monday afternoon, but officials warned that potential travel issues were not over.

Southwest Virginia transportation official discusses winter weather travel

“If you don’t need to travel, you need to stay at home,” Hensley said. “Of course, I know there’s a lot of people that have to work. But, this stuff is going to be freezing tonight.”

“When it freezes – it’s treacherous right now, but when it freezes, it gets a little worse,” Haynes said.

Haynes and his crew have a tried and true method to make the roads a bit safer for travel.

“We have a salt mixture – it’s salt and rock dust – and we put it on there and the salt will melt and the chat dust will give traction,” he said. “We hope, you know, that will help people get in tonight.”

Still, the advice is to steer clear of the roads altogether.

“If you could stay home – stay home and not be out,” Haynes said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

How to be efficient and safe when warming your home during winter weather

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – As those temperatures drop into the mere teens Friday across the region, staying warm will likely remain the top priority for everyone. Local experts weighed in on how to conserve energy and also prioritize safety while tackling the winter weather. Staying efficient this time of the year is tough. Cranking up the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

GALLERY: Jan. 6, 2022 Winter Weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snow blanketed much of the region Thursday afternoon and evening. News Channel 11 viewers from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia sent in dozens of photos and videos of the snow. You can view a collection of viewer photos and videos below: You can send your photos to pix@wjhl.com! Video: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erwin, TN
County
Unicoi County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Unicoi County, TN
Government
WJHL

TDOT preparing for Tri-Cities’ 2nd snow storm this week

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) revealed it is ready for the snow storm to move through the region on Thursday, marking the area’s second snow of the week. According to a release from TDOT, the agency is stocked with salt to combat ice and snow to ensure roadways remain clear […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
WJHL

Storm Team 11: From frigid Friday to soggy Sunday, more weather changes ahead

Arctic Chill  It’s a frigid Friday with wind chill values in the single digits to low teens. Don’t expect much of a warm-up today with highs in the mid 20s Tri-Cities, teens in the mountains.   Lows will dip back into the low to mid-teens Friday night. Weekend Warm-Up  Expect a nice warming trend Saturday with seasonal mid 40s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJHL

VSP busy responding to calls following snowfall

According to the VSP, since snow started falling in Southwest Virginia around 1 p.m. on Thursday, troopers have been busy responding to emergency calls including crashes and disabled vehicles that have been primarily coming from Buchanan, Wise and Dickenson Counties.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

Continued work on West Walnut project will impact drivers

The work, to be done at the intersection of Sevier and West Walnut streets, will close of West Walnut Street between Southwest Avenue and Sevier Street starting on Jan. 7 and lasting through Wednesday, Jan, 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, according to a release from Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Heavy Snow#Inclement Weather#County Road#Extreme Weather#The Tri Cities#Lower Higgins Creek Rd#Dot
WJHL

Ober Gatlinburg ski slopes open Saturday

Ober Gatlinburg asks all guests to "know before you go." Guests to the state's only ski slope will be required to wear face coverings on the Ariel Tramway, as well as maintaining social distance from others.
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

Three dead in Blount County house fire

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said its agency and the Blount County Fire Department are working a residential fire investigation in the area near Doc Norton Road. The announcement came in around 8:30 a.m. as a travel advisory
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee closes all state offices across Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of Thursday’s projected snow storms, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that all state offices will be closed on Jan. 6. State employees will work from home when possible, a release from the Governor’s Office revealed. The public is advised to use caution when traveling on roadways on Thursday. Storm Team […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy