BEDFORD – Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Samuel C. Arp II announces he will seek a second. term in office. He filed his intent to seek the Republican nomination today. “I want to thank the voters of Lawrence County and all the members of our community for the trust and support they have shown over the past four years,” Prosecutor Arp said. “This administration has worked tirelessly to support those that live and work in Lawrence County by diligently upholding the laws of the great state of Indiana. It is also a great source of pride for me that we have been able to successfully implement a number of new and ground-breaking programs that not only aid in the prosecution of crime, but also serve to promote the rehabilitation of criminals and facilitate their transition towards becoming productive members of our community.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO