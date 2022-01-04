ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

USPS to host job fair

By Margarita Vinogradov
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JP87X_0dbx8WCT00

MADISON, Wis. — The United States Postal Services will host a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 13 in hopes of filling positions as shipping continues to increase and package growth expands.

The fair will be at the Madison Post Office, located at 3902 Milwaukee St.

“Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond. As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce,” said USPS Customer Relations Coordinator Bryan Reeves in a release.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

USPS said they are looking to fill immediate openings for Assistant Rural Carrier, City Carrier Assistant, Postal Support Employee and Rural Carrier Associate.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD offering 15,000 COVID tests this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out before Madison schools lose thousands of COVID tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has given 15,000 PCR tests to the district, but those tests expire on Monday; which is why district officials are urging people to get tested now. While the announcement comes on short notice, MMSD officials said that’s going to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin tax burden rises for first time in decade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin’s tax burden has increased for the first time in a decade. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show total state and local taxes in Wisconsin grew to $34 billion last year, up 7.1% from 2020. The increase marked the first time in a decade the tax burden grew as a share of income.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy