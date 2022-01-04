ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers beat Browns in Roethlisberger’s Heinz Field finale

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday Night Football with a final score of 26-14.

The Browns were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Steelers have yet to be knocked out of playoff contention, but it was likely quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field.

Game updates:

The Steelers punted to end their first possession of the game. A face mask penalty improved the Browns field position. The Browns failed to get their offense going with several drops. They also punted.

Browns running back Nick Chubb ripped off a 32-yard run in the first big offensive play of the game. The Browns went for it on fourth and 7, but the pass was batted down.

Jadeveon Clowney got a 15-yard penalty for throwing Chase Claypool’s shoe. That set up a Steelers touchdown, making the score 7-0.

The Steelers got a field goal and the Browns got the ball back with about 3 minutes left in the second quarter. Baker Mayfield escaped pressure to get the ball off at third and 8 for the first down. For some reason, Chubb was not in for most of that drive and the Browns were forced to punt.

Roethlisberger was picked off by A.J. Green to end the half. The score was 10-0. Chubb only had four carries in the first half against one of the worse run defenses in the league.

The Browns got the ball to start the second half, but didn’t score.

The Steelers got a field goal on their next possession.

Clowney sacked Roethlisberger one the 1-yard line. The Browns got good field position following the punt. After a few handoffs to Chubb, Baker hit David Njoku in the back corner of the end zone for the touchdown.

The score was 13-7 Steelers to start the fourth quarter.

The Steelers topped off an eight-play drive with a field goal. Chris Boswell kicked his fourth field goal of the game with about 6 minutes remaining to make the score 19-7, Steelers.

The Browns got a pass interference call in their favor to put them at the 1-yard line. Mayfield lobbed the ball to Harrison Bryant and the extra point made it 19-14.

The Browns did an onside kick, which was recovered by the Steelers. Najee Harris ran for a 37-yard touchdown to put on a bow on it in Roethlisberger’s Heinz Field finale. It was wrapped up with a Steelers interception.

#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Heinz Field
