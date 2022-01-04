Giants coach Joe Judge defends curious postgame rant

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the New York Giants dropped to 4-12 on the season via Sunday's disheartening 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears, Big Blue head coach Joe Judge offered a lengthy and somewhat controversial defense of his team and "the right culture" that's allegedly being built despite the club's woeful record.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Judge told reporters Monday that he has no regrets regarding what he said the previous afternoon.

"Look, I was asked a specific question about what fans were asking and I responded to it," Judge explained. "People ask me a direct question, I give direct answers. Whoever is listening is going to get a dose of the truth. I was honestly answering to the fans. That was what the question was asked for. Obviously, the response can apply to a number of a lot of different areas."

It was reported last month that Giants co-owner John Mara still believes Judge is the right man for the job, and Raanan added on Monday that "there is a faction of players who appreciate that Judge hasn't quit on them" and that the team hasn't quit on its coach. However, Judge is now 10-22 overall with the organization heading into this coming Sunday's regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team that will include New York likely starting 2020 fifth-round draft pick Jake Fromm at quarterback now that Mike Glennon has gone down to a left (non-throwing) wrist injury.

Judge insisted Monday that a Giants team that's lost five consecutive games remains a well-coached side.

"There are obviously some things we have to do better," Judge said. "I'm not going to sit here and hide behind anything. I'm not going to sit here and say we're perfect or anything. There are a lot of things ... I've seen a lot of improvement from our players in a lot of different ways. And sometimes not all that is magnified. But I look at different things that show up with our team. ... So, look, I'm very confident with the way we're pushing forward. There are things we have to improve on.

"Obviously, the most important thing in this league is winning. So we have to do a better job putting ourselves in a position to finalize and put ourselves in position to win."