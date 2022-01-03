“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Former California Senate Majority Leader and Author Gloria Romero Speaks to “The Price All Women Pay for Gender Bias” As Depicted in “Just Not That Likable”, Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester Speaks to What He Gleans from Behind the Microphone, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host Hezi Aris – Tuesday, 4th January – 10am-12Noon EST
Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is informed by the hosts/guests. The Issues Slated for Discussion Are Gleaned Via the Following Hyperlink – The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201. Callers will be asked for their first name...www.yonkerstribune.com
Comments / 0