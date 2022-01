MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dozens of flights into and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled on Christmas day, as airlines struggle with staffing shortages due to COVID-19. Delta, United, and other U.S. airlines canceled more than 900 flights on Christmas, after over 600 were canceled the day before. At MSP Airport, 63 flights were canceled into and out of the airport by mid-day.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO