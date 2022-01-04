ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

B.U. women postpone UAlbany game on Wednesday

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwCIH_0dbx4N4e00

VESTAL, NY – Earlier today, the BU women already had to postpone their game with UAlbany on Wednesday.

Though the America East Conference cited issues with both teams that led to this, the COVID issues continue for the Bearcats as this is now their third-straight game that they have had to postpone.

BU postponed their game scheduled for December 30th with UMBC along with their scheduled match-up with UMass Lowell yesterday.

BU will now have to wait until this coming Saturday to potentially get back in action.

I have a feeling I’ll be using these words a lot, but as of now, Binghamton is set to host NJIT on Saturday at 2 PM in what would be their conference opener.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Vestal, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ualbany#America East Conference#Weather#Covid#Umass Lowell#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

Bearcats defeat UMass Lowell River Hawks 68-63

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton playing host to UMass Lowell, with the River Hawks also kicking off conference action. This was a tight contest all the way through that saw thirteen lead changes. ULowell saw Kalil Thomas knock down 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to score a game-high 21 points. But, the combination of Jacob Falko […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Delaware Thunder topple Black Bears 7-3

HARRINGTON, DE – The Binghamton Black Bears were down in Delaware on Saturday to take on the team that they, and every other FPHL squad, has owned in the Thunder. But, this time was different. The Black Bears only found themselves down 2-1 after the first period. Not so bad. But, the Thunder rumbled for […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy