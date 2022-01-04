B.U. women postpone UAlbany game on Wednesday

VESTAL, NY – Earlier today, the BU women already had to postpone their game with UAlbany on Wednesday.

Though the America East Conference cited issues with both teams that led to this, the COVID issues continue for the Bearcats as this is now their third-straight game that they have had to postpone.

BU postponed their game scheduled for December 30th with UMBC along with their scheduled match-up with UMass Lowell yesterday.

BU will now have to wait until this coming Saturday to potentially get back in action.

I have a feeling I’ll be using these words a lot, but as of now, Binghamton is set to host NJIT on Saturday at 2 PM in what would be their conference opener.

