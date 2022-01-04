ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Utah nonprofit mistakenly receives $250,000 meant for Colorado fire fundraiser

By Alex Rose
 4 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildly successful social media fundraiser aimed at helping the victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County almost sent more than $250,000 to a nonprofit in Boulder, Utah.

The fundraiser’s organizer caught the error , realizing the funds were being directed to the Boulder Community Foundation in Utah, instead of the Community Foundation Boulder County in Colorado.

Since Facebook and Instagram use a third party to direct money raised during fundraisers, the money was never sent to the Utah nonprofit, and roughly $266,000 will instead be going to the intended destination in Boulder Colorado.

“I think the response has been appropriate to the scale frankly,” said Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez. “The scale of the disaster has been met by an outpouring of support from tens of thousands of people from around the globe.”

Hernandez said they have raised more than $9 million to help those devastated by the Marshall Fire so far. If you would like to contribute to that effort, you can donate here .

