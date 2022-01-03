ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Watch This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Broadcast

By Ryan Clark
 4 days ago

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:....

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work Match With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
Booker T Compares Bobby Lashley And Big E’s Reigns As WWE Champions

On the latest edition of his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T shared his opinion on the WWE Championship reigns of Bobby Lashley and Big E, who largely dominated 2021 as champions. Booker didn’t think that Big E’s reign can be compared to Lashley’s, but the main thing to take...
Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
Brock Lesnar & Wayne Gretzy Had Drinks Together Following WWE Day 1

Brock Lesnar and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky had some drinks with each other following Lesnar’s big win at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view event. Paul Bissonette, who works with Gretzky for NHL on TNT, appeared on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast and said that he, Gretzky and Lesnar chatted it up in a hotel bar in Atlanta, GA. Bissonette said,
CM Punk & MJF Reference WrestleMania On Dynamite, Punk Takes Brutal Shot At WWE

CM Punk and MJF were involved in yet another war of words on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the show, the two men made several references to the recent WWE releases and WrestleMania. CM Punk came out to screw over MJF during his planned match with Shawn Dean. Punk hit Dean with a GTS, which resulted in Dean picking up the win by DQ and costing MJF his first AEW match of the year. Punk then went on to say that this will happen in all of MJF’s matches until he gives him a one-on-one match.
News On Becky Lynch No Longer Using “The Man”

There are incorrect rumors going around on WWE being unable to use “The Man” for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, based on comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the trademark dispute he had with WWE over the nickname. We noted earlier this week...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per PWInsider:. * Adam Cole forced Jake Atlas to tap to a kneebar. Cole’s crew was going to keep...
Goldberg Looks To Have More Matches In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he admitted that he would like to have more matches with the company once his contract expires. His current deal reportedly has one more match. Da Man said, “I’m focused on what’s next, if they want to come back...
Predictions for Final 11 Spots in 30-Woman WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Last night on SmackDown, I’m sure I’m not the only person who was stunned to see WWE announce 19 of the participants in the 30-Woman 2022 Royal Rumble in rapid fire succession. Not only were some of the names themselves surprising to hear (Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James???) but the act of announcing them in that fashion was outside the norm.
WWE Reveals Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Universal Championship Opponent

Well Roman Reigns won't be facing Brock Lesnar just yet, as tonight's SmackDown revealed a surprising next opponent for the Universal Champion. Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce revealed that WWE management had given him permission to decide Roman Reigns' next opponent for the Universal Championship, and while Pearce knew who he was going to pick during an earlier meeting with Reigns, Reigns ran him off to watch The Usos vs The New Day. After the match Reigns got a knock on the door, and after answering it, he was pretty shocked to see who was on the other side, as the camera panned out to reveal none other than Raw's Seth Rollins.
C.M. Punk match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... C.M. Punk will face Wardlow on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was made official during this week’s TBS Dynamite debut. On this week’s Dynamite, C.M. Punk ran to the ring and interrupted MJF’s match before...
SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For Next Monday

Next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Prudential Center in Newark NJ. Here are full spoilers- -Jay Lethal and Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Bower and Chris Bueller. -Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Tina San Antonio. -FTR defeated Pat Brink...
Two Impact Wrestling Stars Pulled From Hard To Kill After Exposure To COVID-19

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay was booked for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill. However, Lee and McKay are off the show due to exposure to COVID-19. Impact issued the following:. THE IINSPIRATION...
Price Increase Coming To FITE’s AEW Plus This Week

On Monday, FITE posted a press release announcing they will be changing the cost of their AEW Plus subscription service going forward. The subscription will now move up in price by two dollars to a monthly rate of $6.99. This increased rate will kick in as of this Saturday, January 8th. However, the increase in price will also come with additional benefits. These benefits include the following:
