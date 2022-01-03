Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Welcome back to the 1990s, the last decade before technology took over our lives. It was the last time people were forced to create their own fun without having the internet to rely upon and before cell phones were in everyone’s hands. It’s been over 30 years since the 90s began and it’s the perfect time to get nostalgic. There’s always the option of revisiting some great 90s TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, or The X-Files. But with upcoming shows such as That 90s Show and Kyle Mooney's Saturday Morning All-Star Hits, it seems that 90s nostalgia is only just beginning.
