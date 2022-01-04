ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Motorists respond to increased tolls on West Virginia Turnpike

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago


CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As of Saturday, January 1, 2022, the price of driving on the West Virginia Turnpike went up 25 cents at every toll booth. The increase has people talking as they travel through the state after the holidays.

People at a rest area along the Turnpike expressed varied opinions on the increase Monday.

“I always try to make sure to have some cash on me,” said Kayla Olsen. She lives in North Carolina and had been visiting family. She was surprised by the toll increase but said she is comfortable paying a little more. “If it improves the quality of the roads I don’t really mind that much,” she said.

Turnpike leaders say the increase is intended to pay for upkeep of the road. But not everyone agreed with the hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10I9uy_0dbx0SNt00

“I think it is ridiculous that it was $2 three years ago and all of the toll booths are manned by people when they could be done automatically,” said Wayne Booker, Ohio. “Every place that you go you don’t have people sitting in toll booths.”

Others challenged the 25 cent increment saying that it is causing delays.

“It seems to slow down the booths too,” said motorist Gordon Jablonka.”Because now they have to handle all of the coins and everything. I don’t know if it is worth it or not. I mean make it $5 to keep us moving.”

But even though the extra cost isn’t something they want to pay, motorists said it isn’t enough to make them find another route.

