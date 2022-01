BAD BUNNY (Rimas Entertainment) For the second year in a row, Rimas Entertainment artist Bad Bunny has earned the title of most streamed artist globally on Spotify in 2021. Not only that, but Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist to ring in the New Year as well! While dominating across streaming services with hits such as “Yonaguni,” “Dákiti,” and the Aventura collaboration “Volví,” the latter even received a shout out from Barack Obama in his 2021 list of favorite songs. Bad Bunny ended his year by celebrating with a massive concert, his first in over two years, ‘P FKN R.’

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO