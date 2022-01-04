ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Elections In 2022 Most Significant In 3 Generations

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvYey_0dbwstqW00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some call this an off-year election, but for Pennsylvanians, this is the year we elect a new governor, a new senator, and many other officials.

This year will be one of the most intense and expensive political years this commonwealth has ever experienced.

The last time Pennsylvania nominated a new governor and U.S. senator without an incumbent running for either office was 1958. That’s what’s happening this year.

“A watershed election in Pennsylvania,” says Mike DeVanney, a Republican political strategist.

“The stakes are just huge for both parties,” says Mike Mikus, a Democratic political strategist.

“We probably have the most prominent, the most-watched, and maybe the most expensive U.S. Senate race in the country,” notes Khari Mosley, a Pittsburgh political analyst.

“Every election we always say it’s the most important election, it’s the most important time, but this time it is,” adds Larry Ceisler, a Philadelphia political analyst.

Political analysts agree that the individuals Pennsylvanians elect in 2022 will dictate which party controls the U.S. Senate and whether the Republican legislature in Harrisburg can be kept in check by a Democratic governor.

“All signs point to a significant and watershed election year for Republicans,” DeVanney told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday.

Republican optimism is why so many Republicans are running for both offices.

For governor, leading Republicans include former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, PA Sen. Jake Corman, former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, PA Sen. Doug Mastriano, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain and Delaware County businessman Dave White.

“It is basically a free for all,” says Ceisler.

Democrats, so far at least, seem settled on Attorney General Josh Shapiro as their gubernatorial candidate. But for U.S. Senate, two Democrats from Pittsburgh and two from Philadelphia are running.

“I think it’s as much about ideology as it is about geography,” says Mosley.

Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and PA Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta are perceived as more liberal than moderate U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb.

The leading G.O.P. canidates, according to analysts, are Philadelphia commentator Kathy Barnette, Philadelphia real estate developer Jeff Bartos, hedge fund manager Dave McCormick, former ambassador Carla Sands and celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz.

And every Republican wants Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“President Trump’s approval ratings among primary voting Republicans is astronomical,” says DeVanney.

And money will be no object.

“The U.S. Senate race will become the most expensive U.S. Senate race in American history. Both parties will throw everything they can at it,” says Mikus.

In addition to governor and senator, we will also elect 17 members of Congress, 25 state senators and 203 state representatives. The primary is May 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Kellyanne Conway Joins Jake Corman’s Campaign For Pennsylvania Governor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor is bringing former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on board. Touting former President Donald Trump’s 2016 win and Conway’s market research experience, Jake Corman announced Friday Conway will serve as a pollster and special advisor for his campaign. Poolhouse, the creative agency that worked for Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, has also joined the Corman campaign. Corman is currently the highest-ranking member of Pennsylvania’s state Senate but won’t run for re-election to focus on his candidacy for governor. He is facing more than a dozen other Republican challengers looking to replace the outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who was elected in 2014 and constitutionally barred from serving another term. Party officials say the huge and wide-open GOP field is unlike anything they’ve seen in at least decades. The primary election is May 17.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Congressman Mike Doyle Recalls Horror Of Jan. 6 But Worries Lessons Haven’t Been Learned

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – Most local members of Congress were deeply affected by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A year later, one local member worries some Americans have still not learned the lesson. On Jan. 6 a year ago, KDKA political editor Jon Delano interviewed U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat, before the session to certify President-elect Biden’s election. A few hours later Jon was back on a Zoom call with Doyle, hearing in real-time some frightening details of the insurrection to stop the Congress from doing its job. “We’ve been ordered to shelter in place,” Doyle...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Capitol Riot Defendant Rachel Powell Granted Another 60-Day Extension To Consider Plea Deal

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has granted Rachel Powell, accused in the riots at the U.S. Capitol one year ago, a second 60-day extension to consider a plea deal. Powell, of Mercer County, is getting a new attorney and wants to consult with that person before deciding whether to accept it. A judge has granted Capitol riot defendant Rachel Powell a second 60-day extension to consider a plea deal. The Mercer County mother of 8 is getting a new attorney and wants to consult with that person before deciding whether to accept it. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/inz53X7DUm — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaders, Including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rally For Fired Barista At The Coffee Tree

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic leaders, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, rallied for a barista who was fired. Last month, workers at The Coffee Tree announced they were unionizing. The baristas are demanding better pay, higher staffing and more input on COVID-19 measures. One of those workers said he was fired after appearing in a video announcing the formation of the union. “It’s really encouraging,” former employee Liam Tinker said. “I don’t know if it will encourage Gene to rehire me, but it’s really encouraging to have this support.” Last month, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced his support for the union after it filed a labor complaint against The Coffee Tree.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Prosecutors Paint Shaler Middle School Teacher As Insurrectionist, Attorney Calls Him Patriot

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania ranks a close second to Florida in the number of people arrested for their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and while some have been sentenced to terms of less than a few months, the government is treating others more seriously. One of those is former U.S. Army Ranger and Shaler teacher Robert Morss, accused of organizing rioters to break into the Capitol building. A federal judge just denied his pre-trial release. Who is Robert Morss? According to his attorney, he is a patriot who graduated from Penn State and volunteered as a U.S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Launches $350M Homeowner Assistance Fund

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new $350 million homeowner assistance fund was launched to help Pennsylvanians struggling financially during the pandemic. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement and utility disconnection, the Wolf administration announced Thursday. “As we continue to advance our COVID-19 recovery efforts, we must address the rising number of homeowners facing possible loss of their homes and foreclosure – this program will do just that,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. “The Homeowner Assistance Fund will prioritize individuals and families with the greatest need, as well as those who are socially disadvantaged. I am grateful that the U.S. Treasury has approved Pennsylvania’s plan, and we can start the new year by distributing this critical funding to homeowners,” said Wolf. Homeowners whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income are eligible if they’ve experienced a reduction in income or increase in living expenses due to the pandemic. Applications become available Feb. 1. For more information on eligibility and the application process, click here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf Visits Braddock Health Center Ahead Of Pennie Enrollment Deadline

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Jan. 15 is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to get insurance through the state-run marketplace Pennie. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf and other state leaders were in Braddock to encourage those without insurance to sign up. Leaders say they’ve seen a rise in demand for medical care and for those without insurance, the bills can be devastating. They say patients using Pennie typically see a lower cost per plan than private insurance. In 2019, Wolf signed legislation replacing healthcare.gov with Pennie. You can learn more about Pennie online and contact free customer support here.
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Austin Davis Announces Candidacy For Pa. Lieutenant Governor Nomination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local state representative announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was immediately endorsed by a candidate for governor. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains in an exclusive interview with both, this doesn’t happen too often. “I’m announcing my run to serve as the next lieutenant governor of our great commonwealth,” Pennsylvania Rep. Austin Davis told a crowd in his hometown of McKeesport. Surrounded by family and supporters like Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Congressman Mike Doyle and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Davis announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor. (Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA) His biggest supporter is the man...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lou Barletta
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Joins Public Works On First Snowfall Of The Season

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pittsburgh braced for its first significant snowfall of the season, newly sworn-in mayor Ed Gainey joined Pittsburgh Public Works as plows hit the streets. CommUnity. Tonight is our first snow of the winter. I’m headed out with Matt south of the Mon to Brookline to ensure the we are doing everything we can to treat and plow our streets. pic.twitter.com/u3Z3SLRVRq — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 7, 2022 Mayor Gainey made his way across the city from North Side to Brookline, checking in with each neighborhood. “In a Gainey Administration, we believe in public works,” the mayor said on Twitter. He checked with city council members, including Anthony Coghill, whose district had a new plow truck and was preparing for the snowfall. Just met up with Councilor @CoghillAnthony. Matt gave us a quick rundown of the new truck and what we’ll be up to tonight. Time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/g2lj858dpi — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 7, 2022 Prior to hitting the streets, Mayor Gainey also made sure to promote the City of Pittsburgh’s Snow Plow Tracker App which lets Pittsburghers know when and where the plows are and when they’ll make their way to certain neighborhoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI Agent And Former Prosecutors Explain Why So Many People From Pa. Were Involved In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An FBI agent and former prosecutors explain why so many people from the Pittsburgh area were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots. The FBI and federal prosecutors mounted an unprecedented sweep on the country, arresting nearly 500 people and charging them in connection with the riots. With 63 charged, Pennsylvania is a close second to Florida in the number of citizens arrested. Many of them are your neighbors. Rachel Powell, the organic yogurt saleswoman and mother of eight who is known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” allegedly barked out orders to those inside the building, instructing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Pills Available In Allegheny County Pharmacies

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pair of COVID-19 pills that we’ve been waiting for have finally made their way to the Pittsburgh area. But getting your hands on them could be harder than you think. Pfizer’s and Merck’s pills are intended for higher-risk people or people over the age of 65 who have tested positive for the virus. Both treatments require a prescription from a doctor and consist of a series of pills taken over five days. But right now, the pills are only available in seven pharmacies in Allegheny County. One is Asti’s Pharmacy in the South Hils,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Seeing ‘Steep Increase’ In COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is seeing a “steep increase” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread. The state and county health departments released weekly COVID data Wednesday. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, Pennsylvania averaged more than 18,000 cases a day and hospitalizations rose by more than 22%, the state Health Department said. Allegheny County reported 13,000 new cases for Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Nine percent were reinfections and 46% were in unvaccinated people, though the health department said it was missing the vaccine status for a “substantial” amount of newly reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Representatives#Off Year Election#Kdka#Pennsylvanians#Democratic#The U S Senate#Republicans#Democrats
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County Controller Dies Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s former fiscal watchdog has died of COVID-19. Mark Patrick Flaherty was the Allegheny County Controller from 2004 to 2012. He was the son of former County Commissioner and Judge Jim Flaherty as well as the nephew of former Pittsburgh Mayor Pete Flaherty. He was 59-years-old.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Plan To Add Wilkinsburg To Pittsburgh Heads To City Council For Consideration

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The proposal to merge Wilkinsburg Borough with the city of Pittsburgh officially heads to city council for consideration. In anticipation of that decision, a group of supporters gathered outside the City/County Building on Wednesday to show their support for making Wilkinsburg the city’s newest neighorhood. The push to make the merger happen came to fruition when the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation gathered more than enough signatures for an annexation petition, which was submitted to the court last month. County and city leaders made their case for the annexation, saying homeowners and businesses will only benefit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Workers With COVID Less Protected For Lost Pay Than Pandemic’s Early Days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With thousands staying home from work every day because of the Omicron variant of COVID, many wonder if they are eligible for paid sick days. The policies are not as friendly to workers today as they were when the pandemic first began. With so many people coming down with COVID, the last thing anyone needs is pressure from a boss to return to work too soon – or a sick worker feeling forced back to work because of an employer’s refusal to provide sufficient paid time off. When “Jack” tested positive for COVID right after Christmas, his boss correctly told...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Application Process Opens For LIHWAP

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The public can now apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, also known as LIHWAP. It’s a temporary, emergency program to help low income families pay overdue water bills. You can receive a grant for your drinking water and one for your wastewater service. For the application process, you will need: • Names of people in your household; • Dates of birth for all household members; • Social Security numbers for all household members; • Proof of income for all household members; and • A recent water bill. You can apply online, in-person and by phone. A paper application option is coming soon. • Online: www.compass.state.pa.us • Paper (Coming Soon): Download application, print, fill it out, and return it to your local county assistance office. • Phone: Statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or call PA Relay at 711 for the hearing impaired. • In-Person: Applications are available at your local county assistance office. Click here for Allegheny County’s Services and Assistance page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Pittsburgh

As Cases Surge, Allegheny County Health Director Says Next Couple Of Weeks Will Be Challenging

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases have been surging in Allegheny County. On Wednesday, Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the county averaged close to 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the final week of 2021. She said the Omicron variant is “definitely here” and behind the dramatic rise in cases. Bogen said the variant does not appear to be as severe as the Delta variant, but it could still strain our hospitals. In fact, she said case counts are running four to five times as high now compared to a month ago. She added that the next couple of weeks are going to be challenging, and she is urging people to adhere to mitigation guidelines.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy