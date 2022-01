Two strange things happen in a Northern Irish village in the summer holidays of 1993. First, Hannah’s classmates start dying. Then, one by one, they return to haunt her. There’s a pattern to the deaths. Strange lumps cluster on the victim’s skin, they become feverish, then their organs fail. Within hours of their passing – and even before the village’s well-oiled gossip machine has begun spreading the news – they come to Hannah. Each appears just once, flicking through magazines in the doctor’s surgery, or scrunched up in the darkness of the bathroom as Hannah gropes her way in for a wee. They are subtly changed: older, with a coat of nail polish here, a drop of extra confidence there. After a few words, they vanish.

