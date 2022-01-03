ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Greg Cote: No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season

Derrick
 4 days ago

These have been the three longest playoff droughts in the once-proud history of the Miami Dolphins:. Seven seasons, from 2009 to 2015. Six seasons, from 2002 to 2007. Now five seasons, from 2017 ... and counting. College-age Dolphins fans have grown up not knowing their team to be anything...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

Miami Dolphins QB coach Charlie Frye evaluates Tua Tagovailoa's Year 2 progress

Tua Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down sophomore season, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback will get one more chance to head into an important offseason with some much-needed confidence. Before the Dolphins the face the New England Patriots in a Week 18 AFC East showdown. Dolphins quarterback coach Charlie Frye evaluated Tagovailoa’s second year.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to field questions about the team opting to move on from him or the idea that he is being traded after the season ends. “No, I’m not worried about that,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. It didn’t go the way that our team wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity, and you don’t capitalize on that opportunity. I would say it has been a fun season. Just being able to go through the ups and downs with the guys that we have on our team. Just us continuing to believe in each other while things weren’t going right. And then when things were going right, that’s kind of why we’re in this industry and why we do what we do. Because of the feeling of when you do win and you do accomplish what you want to accomplish, it’s a good feeling for all of us.”
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins coaches as much to blame for Tua Tagovailoa struggles

The Miami Dolphins may or may not want Tua Tagovailoa next season. We simply don’t know but the coaches need to blame themselves. Ryan Tannehill was never a great quarterback for the Dolphins and you could point to the fact that he is a caretaking QB with the Titans. That’s fine but the Titans are winning and Tannehill is being coached to play in their system. A system that works well with Tannehill’s ability.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa delivers honest evaluation on second season in Miami

In what has been a rollercoaster season for the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does at the least see some silver linings in his second campaign with the team. The Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention following their blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. A seven-game winning streak propelled the Dolphins back into the AFC playoff picture, but the defeat last week meant that they will miss out on playing playoff football for the fifth straight season.
NFL
Miami New Times

Five Decisions the Miami Dolphins Must Make Before Next Season

Last weekend's 34-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans not only ended all hopes that the Miami Dolphins might turn a 1-7 beginning of the season into an improbable playoff run, but it also rekindled debate surrounding the future of the team. Everything is rainbows and butterflies when you're on a seven-game winning streak, but reality has a way of crashing back down to earth when you get your butt handed to you the way Miami did last weekend.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
FanSided

Report: Chicago Bears have made head coach decision

There have been plenty of rumors discussing the future of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. However, while most fans and media seem to agree that Nagy will be out at the end of the year, the front office in Chicago has been quiet. Many expected the announcement to wait...
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL

