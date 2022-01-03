Greg Cote: No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to field questions about the team opting to move on from him or the idea that he is being traded after the season ends. “No, I’m not worried about that,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. It didn’t go the way that our team wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity, and you don’t capitalize on that opportunity. I would say it has been a fun season. Just being able to go through the ups and downs with the guys that we have on our team. Just us continuing to believe in each other while things weren’t going right. And then when things were going right, that’s kind of why we’re in this industry and why we do what we do. Because of the feeling of when you do win and you do accomplish what you want to accomplish, it’s a good feeling for all of us.”

