ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel Will Give 4th COVID Shot to People Over 60, Health Workers

By Cara Murez
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Israel will now offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Elderly People#Health Workers#Healthday News#Omicron#Israeli#Reuters
AFP

Israel 'leads the way' with 4th Covid jabs for vulnerable

Israel on Friday started giving fourth Covid vaccine shots to people with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so in hopes of countering a case surge driven by the Omicron variant. Israel's health ministry on Thursday approved giving a fourth shot for immunocompromised people, the same day that authorities reported more than 4,000 new cases of the disease, a high not seen since September.
WORLD
WGN News

Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The […]
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel unveils effects of 4th Covid jab

Early trial findings suggest a significant jump in antibody counts one week after the additional booster. A fourth dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine increased antibody counts by a multiple of five for participants in a new Israeli study, the country's prime minister said, suggesting another shot will help to revive waning immunity.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
klkntv.com

Health professionals ask people with mild COVID-19 symptoms not to go to ER

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The highly transmissible Omicron variant is emerging as the dominant variant in Nebraska. Concerns about the virus have caused people to line up for COVID tests in the state and across the country. Health professionals are urging folks not to go to the emergency room unless it’s absolutely necessary .
LINCOLN, NE
KEYT

In Israel, omicron drives records, zigzag policy, 4th shots

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says coronavirus infections in the country have spiked to a new record high since the start of the pandemic. The government reported on Wednesday that 11,978 new infections were diagnosed a day earlier, more than the previous high of 11,345 set Sept. 2. That’s despite weeks of restrictions aimed at boosting vaccination rates in the small, relatively wealthy country that had been a leader early in the pandemic. Now, the government is easing off on restrictions to keep the economy from shutting down. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tried to clarify constantly shifting pandemic policies. Israel is believed to be the first country to offer a 4th vaccination.
MIDDLE EAST
thechronicle-news.com

Breakthrough COVID Cases Overwhelmingly Mild for Vaccinated People: Study

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A review of cases from 465 U.S. hospitals underscores the protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines. The new review -- by researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health -- found that vaccinated adults who got breakthrough infections rarely got severely ill. Respiratory failure, the need for treatment in an intensive care unit, and death were also very rare.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy