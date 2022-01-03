Januray 4, 2022 – COVID19 Press Briefing

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO