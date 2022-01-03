ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Januray 4, 2022 – COVID19 Press Briefing

COVID 19 Special Report: State Senators, Health Officials hold press briefing on Omicron variant surge (updated with testing opportunity schedule)

BARNSTABLE – Amidst a record number of new COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant and as people across Massachusetts wait hours, sometimes to no avail, for COVID testing, State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro), State Senator Su Moran (D-Falmouth), Assistant Barnstable County Administrator Vaira Harik, and Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment Sean O’Brien held a press briefing Wednesday morning.
After Communication Confusion, CDC Holds Solo Press Briefing

After much confusion over recent changes to guidance for handling coronavirus cases, the U.S. public health agency held a solo briefing on Friday, which the director anticipated would be “the first of many.”. The guidance change in late December on isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19 caused...
Governor Carney Issues State of Emergency Declaration

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday issued a new State of Emergency (SOE) declaration, effective today, January 3, 2022, to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. “We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in our hospital facilities,” said Governor Carney....
Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinner

A Supreme Court judge has given evidence in the trial of four men accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations, saying he had a “hazy, broad knowledge” of guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector.Seamus Woulfe told the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers the guidelines were Government approved.The former Attorney General was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy over his attendance at a golf club dinner.Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55; former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75; and John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own and...
Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements to start next week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
Maryland lawmakers, prison advocates condemn delay in notifying hundreds who received mishandled COVID-19 vaccines

Maryland lawmakers and the head of a prison advocacy group are decrying the state health department’s monthslong delay in notifying hundreds of people who may have received spoiled COVID-19 vaccines from a contractor. At least 28% of TrueCare24′s doses were administered in state correctional facilities, which have been a hotbed for coronavirus spread, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of ...
Supreme Court to lawmakers: Non-budget laws can’t be in the budget

As lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey prepare for the start of the 2022 legislative session, the Arizona Supreme Court provided a simple blueprint for how not to craft their budgets. The lesson is simple: Don’t include laws in the state budget that don’t actually have anything to do with the funding in the state budget. […] The post Supreme Court to lawmakers: Non-budget laws can’t be in the budget appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
