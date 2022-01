BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated their COVID-19 isolation guidelines after criticism over the new shorter policy. The CDC now says the best approach for people who test positive is to isolate for five days. After that, you can take a rapid test, but it is not required. If you are positive, you should continue isolating for the full 10 days. If you are negative, you can end isolation but continue wearing a mask around others until day 10. Dr. Mallika Marshall has some answers to questions about the changes. It’s hard to make sense of these new...

