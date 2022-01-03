Cowboys 'Contenders'? McCarthy 'Playing to Win The Game' at Eagles Will Help

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday 25-22 in the team's first real test against an NFC playoff team since opening day in Tampa Bay. In Week 18 comes another such test ... and maybe coach Mike McCarthy has it right when he said on Monday of the coming visit to Philadelphia, “We’re going to play to win the game. …We’re going to Philadelphia, and we’re going to line up to do what we need to do in order to win the game.”

The Cardinals game should've been a tune-up for the playoffs. What it was instead is a wake-up call to the team and coaches that this thing isn't ready for January.

Staring with the Broncos game on Nov. 7, Dallas has played a schedule of weak opponents and zero games against potential NFC playoff foes.

The game in Kansas City could be called a test, one that the Cowboys also failed, along with Las Vegas, who still has a chance at postseason play. Both of those games were disappointing losses.

But games against the Saints, Broncos, Falcons, Washington, and Giants are part of a weak 2021 schedule for the Cowboys.

Even against those teams, Dallas looked lightyears away from the team that was 6-1 as it entered November, with hopes of an MVP-winning quarterback and the No. 1 NFC playoff seed.

Even at 6-1, the Cowboys' only loss was to the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their home turf, in a game that required a signature Tom Brady last-minute scoring drive to defeat Dallas.

But Arizona was somewhat of a reality check. The first playoff-level NFC opponent on the Cowboys schedule since, well Week 1. The Cardinals weren't in good shape, either, having dropped five of their last eight games, but playing well on the road. Not to mention quarterback Kyler Murray's personal record of 8-0 (now 9-0) at AT&T Stadium dating back to his days at Allen High School.

A Cowboys win would erase any questions about their playoff readiness, and still have a chance to keep that No. 2 seed in play.

But it was not to be, and the three-point final margin of victory for Arizona doesn't tell the tale of the game, or the fact that the Cowboys played from behind all day, even with the Cardinals playing without their best receiver, running back, left tackle, and two key starters on defense.

If possible, Dallas raised even more questions regarding its playoff readiness with poor clock management, reckless use of time-outs, and untimely penalties.

And now comes Philly, with McCarthy announcing a plan that coordinates with what Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones have already told us.

If the postseason started today, which it doesn't, Dallas and Arizona would have a rematch at AT&T Stadium as the fourth and fifth seeds in Round 1, but that can change after Week 18.

There's one thing the Cowboys can do to put to rest the perception that they're pretenders in the NFC - win a playoff game. A win in round one would be the Cowboys' first signature win of the season and come at the most opportune time.

But as it stands, does anyone feel good about a possible Cowboys-Cardinals rematch? Maybe Cowboys Nation will feel better if Dallas "plays to win'' - and then actually does it.