A few days ago, Vivo’s sub-brand released its last flagship killer of 2021. The iQOO Neo 5S debuted alongside the iQOO Neo 5SE with amazing specifications offered at a stunning price. There is one particular handset very similar to the new iQOO flagship and it was released recently as well: the OnePlus 9RT 5G, which is actually an upgrade of the OnePlus 9R released earlier this year. These handsets are not only incredibly similar in terms of specifications but even when it comes to the price range. So which one should you opt for? This is a comparison that will highlight those few differences between the iQOO Neo 5S and the OnePlus 9RT 5G.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO