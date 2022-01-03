ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Wind Creek State Park encourages healthy 2022 with New Years Day hike

By Jake Arthur Chief Videographer
Dadeville Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few dozen hikers set off on Saturday morning for a New Year's Day hike at Wind Creek State Park. The group, led by park superintendent Bruce Adams and district naturalist Scottie Jackson, hiked nearly two...

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

State park rangers to host New Year's hikes across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of 2022 by leading hikes across the state on New Year's Day. The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day. The hikes vary from leisurely...
TRAVEL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Start the new year on right foot with guided hike through an Indiana state park

Hoosiers resolving to start the new year by getting some exercise or experiencing the outdoors can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" on Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes. The guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people...
TRAVEL
WTHI

Start the new year on the right foot - with a hike at a state park

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can kick off 2022 on the right foot this year. If you're looking for something to do on Saturday, you can take part in hikes around Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering First Day Hikes at parks, forests, and lakes across the state.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
thehomepagenetwork.com

First Day Hikes At Sinnemahoning, Hills Creek And Lyman Run State Parks

A group of adults, children and a dog or two go on a First Day Hike at Hills Creek. The 2022 Winter Outings Series will open on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1 with free First Day Hikes at three state parks, according to organizer Tim Morey, a natural resource specialist with the Hills Creek State Park Complex.
WELLSBORO, PA
visitfairfieldcounty.org

First Day Hike at Clear Creek Metro Park

On Saturday, January 1 at 10 a.m., visit Clear Creek Metro Park to start the new year with a 4-mile hike along one of the park’s most rugged trails. The Hemlock Trail is steep and uneven in areas, so wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water. Meet at the Creekside Meadows parking lot at 23833 Clear Creek Road. To learn more or to follow this event, visit Facebook.
LIFESTYLE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

First day hike at Frontenac state park

Start the year outdoors with a New Year’s Day self-guided hike, ski or snowshoe. First Day Hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome in the New Year with friends and family. For the young at heart, come enjoy the natural playground or sledding hill. The park’s miles of trails range from easy to difficult. All ages and abilities are welcome. Bring your own skies, snowshoes, or sled. Campfire, hotdogs, s’mores and hot chocolate available 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the picnic shelter of the park. Hikes are free but park entrance fees apply. Vehicles need to display a valid Minnesota State Park Permit upon entering park. Please stop by the office or purchase beforehand. $7 one-day permit, $35 year-round permit.
FRONTENAC, MN
nevadaiowajournal.com

Ledges State Park staff look forward to annual meeting, New Year's Day hike

It’s been a busy year at Ledges State Park, and 2022 kicks off with a bang with the annual First Day Hike. But before the new year gets here, Iowans are first invited to learn more about the park at park staff's annual public meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Boone City Hall, 923 8th St.
BOONE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Day#Weather
piedmontexedra.com

California parks offer wealth of trails for a New Year’s Day hike

Bay Area residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the wonder of the outdoors on New Year’s Day at California state parks, some of which are participating in a nationwide event called First Day Hikes. Organizers encourage people to enjoy the treasures of the outdoors on New Year’s Day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAW

Locals ring in the new year by hiking in Wisconsin’s state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hikers rang in the new year by enjoying the great outdoors. The Wisconsin DNR calls it the First Day Hike and say it’s becoming more popular as people look for safe outdoor activities amid the pandemic. Thousands of people across the country did the same. Hikers say it’s a great way to start the new year with positive intentions.
WISCONSIN STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Break in new year with free hike in a Delaware park

Delaware’s State Parks are offering 17 self-guided tours for New Year’s Day.                                                                               The state once again will host self-guided hikes through state parks on Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control 17 hikes are spread through the state’s parks as part of a national movement sponsored by America’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler State Park kicks off new year with First Day Hike, bird watching event

Some East Texas residents started off the new year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at Tyler State Park. Attendees gathered Saturday morning for a day to enjoy nature, part of a national initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors, according to the American Hiking Society. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes are organized in all 50 states.
TYLER, TX
WIVB

WNYers celebrate New Year’s Day with history hike at Knox Farm State Park

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of the first day of the new year, hikers from around Erie County decided to spend that first day hiking through the wilderness. Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora held their big tree tour Saturday, a group of hikers took on the excursion through the state park and also get to learn the history of some of the park’s largest and oldest trees.
EAST AURORA, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

How To Prepare, Pack Your Car For All Situations Heading Into Severe Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While what recently happened in the Virginia Snow storm was the extreme, it doesn’t take much to find yourself stuck. A serious accident ahead on the Parkway North with no way to get off of the road, and suddenly you’re just sitting. In those situations, there are some essentials you will want to have with you to help you get through. It’s always when you’re not expecting it that you suddenly wished you’d thrown a few things in your vehicle. The images from Virginia this week, or those from our own Turnpike a few years ago clearly illustrate what...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy