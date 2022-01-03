Wind Creek State Park encourages healthy 2022 with New Years Day hike

Start the year outdoors with a New Year’s Day self-guided hike, ski or snowshoe. First Day Hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome in the New Year with friends and family. For the young at heart, come enjoy the natural playground or sledding hill. The park’s miles of trails range from easy to difficult. All ages and abilities are welcome. Bring your own skies, snowshoes, or sled. Campfire, hotdogs, s’mores and hot chocolate available 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the picnic shelter of the park. Hikes are free but park entrance fees apply. Vehicles need to display a valid Minnesota State Park Permit upon entering park. Please stop by the office or purchase beforehand. $7 one-day permit, $35 year-round permit.
Comments / 0