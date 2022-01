COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — A hot real estate market is burning buyers, and some are skipping professional home inspections – with the goal of closing quick to avoid being outbid. One woman in Country Club Hills shared her cautionary tale with CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas. There’s a lot to love about Christie Van’s new home – just not the fireplace. “It’s not vented correctly,” Van said. “It’s not connected to the chimney.” Both her fireplaces were non-functional – a fact she learned from a fire and chimney company after she closed on the house. “I’m devastated, sir, because I’m looking at $40, 50,000...

