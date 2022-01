Ministers should help ease the cost of living crisis by shifting an environmental levy away from electricity bills and onto the Treasury a green Tory group has urged.The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which is backed by 116 Tory MPs argued that the temporary measure could provide some relief amid surging energy bills.The Government is under increasing pressure to act, with experts predicting a 50% hike to bills in April, meaning an average household paying around £700 more per year.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed calls to scrap VAT from household energy bills, and his Cabinet is split over...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO