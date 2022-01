We are huge fans of Digital Realty Trust's income growth potential. The data center real estate investment trust ('REIT') industry is one of our favorites. Secular growth tailwinds support the industry's longer term outlook as data consumption around the globe continues to surge, driving up demand for existing and future data center operations. REITs with meaningful scale in this space such as Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) - which is one of our favorite income growth opportunities - should thrive going forward. From 2005 to 2021, Digital Realty has seen its annual per share dividend grow by ~10% CAGR as the data center REIT pushed through 16 consecutive years of increases, with ample room for additional upside going forward. Shares of DLR yield a nice ~2.7% as of this writing.

