Austin Pets Alive is looking for emergency fosters for 50 dogs as a large number of its staff and volunteers are quarantining over positive COVID-19 tests. “We are desperate for homes for 50 dogs of all different ages and sizes in need of being cared for so the unexposed dog care staff and volunteers can take care of the remaining pets on campus,” said Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive, in a press release.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO