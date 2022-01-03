ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed Martin beats its F-35 delivery goal for 2021

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Lockheed Martin delivered a total of 142 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, three more than originally planned, the world’s largest defense contractor said on Monday. The company was expected to deliver between 133 and...

Motley Fool

Why Lockheed Martin Underperformed in 2021

A hoped-for rally in defense stocks fell flat for Lockheed Martin in the second half after the company lowered guidance. The company has an impressive portfolio, but a lot of its most promising initiatives will take years to mature. In the near term, the aerospace powerhouse is focusing on returning...
ECONOMY
AFP

South Korea grounds F-35s after malfunction forces emergency landing

South Korea has grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, officials said Wednesday, pending a probe into a dramatic emergency landing. After the landing gear on a South Korean F-35A stopped working during a major systems malfunction, the pilot chose not to eject and instead landed the jet on its belly -- walking away without any injuries. The heart-stopping incident on Tuesday, at an air force base in the west of the country, has prompted a probe during which South Korean F-35s will be grounded. "With the investigation under way, the entire (F-35) fleet is suspended from flying," a defence ministry official told AFP.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Lockheed Martin to design and develop F-35 variant tailored for an unspecified foreign customer

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is overseeing the contract and work is to be completed by December 2026. The Pentagon announced on Dec. 27, 2021 that Lockheed Martin has been awarded $49 million for the “design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer,” Alert5 first noted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin nabs ~$847M modification contract for Naval Air Systems

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed ~$847M fixed-price incentive modification (P00009) to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification increases the scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and efforts associated with the production of 105 Lot 17 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin bags ~$102.4M contract for hardware components and spares for the Apache Attack Helicopter

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (NYSE:LMT) was awarded a ~$102.4M firm-fixed-price contract for production and delivery of hardware components and spares of the Apache Attack Helicopter Modernized Target Acquisition Designation/Pilot Night Vision Sensor System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Zacks.com

Lockheed (LMT) Wins $324M Deal to Support F-35 Aircraft

LMT - Free Report) business segment, Aeronautics, recently secured a modification contract involving the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $324.1 million, the contract is projected to get completed by January...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wsau.com

Meta platforms’ head of communications leaves company – WSJ

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc’s head of communications, John Pinette, is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/meta-platforms-head-of-communications-leaves-company-11641611835?mod=latest_headlines late on Friday, citing a post he made to employees. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

UAE nixes deal with US to buy F-35 fighter planes

Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): The US faced a major blow as UAE suspended talks to buy the 50 Lockheed F-35 US fighter jets worth USD 23 billion. This is a major setback for the US both economically and diplomatically. China seems to be an emerging winner in the ongoing tussle between US-UAE.
BUSINESS

