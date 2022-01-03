Lockheed Martin beats its F-35 delivery goal for 2021

South Korea has grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, officials said Wednesday, pending a probe into a dramatic emergency landing.
After the landing gear on a South Korean F-35A stopped working during a major systems malfunction, the pilot chose not to eject and instead landed the jet on its belly -- walking away without any injuries.
The heart-stopping incident on Tuesday, at an air force base in the west of the country, has prompted a probe during which South Korean F-35s will be grounded.
"With the investigation under way, the entire (F-35) fleet is suspended from flying," a defence ministry official told AFP.
