Lockheed Martin beats its F-35 delivery goal for 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Lockheed Martin delivered a total of 142 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, three more than originally planned, the world’s largest defense contractor said on Monday. The company was expected to deliver between 133 and...

aerotechnews.com

Global presence expands for F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 Lightning II, and prime contractor Lockheed Martin, completed another successful year as the program continued to expand its global footprint and enhance operational capabilities. In 2021, two new countries — Switzerland and Finland — selected the F-35 for their new fighter jet programs. Additionally, Denmark received...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

U.S.-made F-35s grounded in South Korea after malfunction forces fighter jet to make dramatic belly landing

South Korea has grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, officials said Wednesday, pending a probe into a dramatic emergency landing. After the landing gear on a South Korean F-35A stopped working during a major systems malfunction, the pilot chose not to eject and instead landed the jet on its belly — walking away without any injuries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Why Lockheed Martin Underperformed in 2021

A hoped-for rally in defense stocks fell flat for Lockheed Martin in the second half after the company lowered guidance. The company has an impressive portfolio, but a lot of its most promising initiatives will take years to mature. In the near term, the aerospace powerhouse is focusing on returning...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Lockheed Had Intended To Challenge The Boeing 747 And Airbus A380

Back in the mid-1990s, a short paper was produced by Lockheed Martin titled “The future of very large subsonic transports.” This 30-page presentation looked at the state of “very large subsonic transports” or VLSTs and how Lockheed Martin could build one of its own. The company’s offering would be an aircraft with enough capacity to accommodate up to 950 passengers! Let’s take a look at this forgotten slice of history.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Israel boosts long-range strike capability with US deal

Tel-Aviv has signed a deal with the US for new military kit, including two KC-46 tankers. Israel has penned a deal with its allies in Washington to buy 12 Lockheed Martin helicopters and two Boeing refueling planes, with the total cost estimated to be around $3.1 billion. On Friday, Israel's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Lockheed Martin to design and develop F-35 variant tailored for an unspecified foreign customer

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is overseeing the contract and work is to be completed by December 2026. The Pentagon announced on Dec. 27, 2021 that Lockheed Martin has been awarded $49 million for the “design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer,” Alert5 first noted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin nabs ~$847M modification contract for Naval Air Systems

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed ~$847M fixed-price incentive modification (P00009) to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification increases the scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and efforts associated with the production of 105 Lot 17 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has awarded Lockheed Martin a $49 million contract to design and develop a new F-35 stealth jet variant for an unnamed ally. "Lockheed Martin Corp, Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales customer," the Department of Defense announced Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Aviation Week

Netherlands Declares F-35 Operational

The Netherlands has become the latest country to declare its F-35 fleet operational. With initial operating capability (IOC) announced Dec. 27, the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) says it is now able to deploy four F-35s, personnel and equipment anywhere in the world for a “short period of time...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

Lockheed (LMT) Wins $324M Deal to Support F-35 Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business segment, Aeronautics, recently secured a modification contract involving the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $324.1 million, the contract is projected to get completed by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

US Air Force to advance stealthy successor for F-22

The US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter remains under wraps, but some clues about capabilities the service wants in the aircraft are surfacing. The sixth-generation fighter aircraft (one full-scale flight demonstrator secretly flew for the first time in 2020) is expected to replace the service’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

