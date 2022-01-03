ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FuelCell Energy surges 11% after sinking 19% last week

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) jumped 11.1% in today's trading, recovering nearly all of last week's loss that followed its larger than expected Q4 loss and surprise decline in revenues. Shares fell to a 52-week low of $4.83...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

Investors appear to think the current surge in COVID-19 cases could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. As a result, their expectations for Novavax's prospects have decreased. Novavax stock could rebound with U.S. authorization for its vaccine. What happened. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Energy ETFs XLE & VDE hit record trading highs

Broad spectrum energy exchange traded funds Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) top all-time highs in today’s trading session. XLE has touched $61.40 a share, and VDE touched $85.66 a share. XLE and VDE both have received support from the recent rise in crude...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Palantir: Fair Value Of $5

The stock price of software company Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) continues to fall, but the company is not a bargain that should be purchased on weakness. Palantir lacks a distinct value proposition, scalability, a moat, and profits. Palantir's stock count is increasing, and its fair value may be no more than $5.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Capital One, Cummins, Kinder Morgan tick higher after CNBC pump

Capital One (NYSE:COF) rose 3%, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) advanced 1.3% and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) gained 1.4% after CNBC commentators pitched the stocks earlier. CNBC commentator Shannon Saccocia promoted Cummins (CMI) as a long, while Pete Najarian pitched Capital One (COF) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). Najarian highlighted KMI's February $18 calls. "I...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Visa stock slips after Mizuho downgrades on shift in key revenue driver

Visa (NYSE:V) stock dips 1.2% in premarket trading after Mizuho Securities USA analyst Dan Dolev downgrades the payment network's stock to Neutral from Buy as COVID "has dramatically and likely permanently shortened the cash-to-card conversion runway." The cash-to-card conversion runway has driven ~45% of Visa's (V) revenue growth and is...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Buy Signals Sound For 14 Top January Dividends On Earth

Kiplinger "insights for investors" online, first published 91 "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" 7/13/20. Two Kiplinger articles provided this 105 Best Dividend Stocks on Earth list compiled 7/1/21. Foreword. Yield-based (dogcatcher) analysis makes any collection of stocks more easily understood. These Kiplinger-reported "Best Dividend Stocks on Earth" are...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Micron reiterated buy at BofA on 'improved profitability, stable free cash flow

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is getting some appreciation from Bank of America, as the investment firm is reiterating its buy rating and $100 price target following the third day of the Consumer Electronics Show. Following a meeting with Micron's (MU) Chief Financial Officer, David Zisner, and head of investor relations, analyst Vivek...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Banking and financial ETFs accelerate early in 2022 as yields rise

Banking and financial exchange traded funds have found themselves in a strong position as 2022 kicks off. Their early gains have to do with the fact the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yields have taken off to 1.76%, up now 25 basis points this year. The banking and financial sector of...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: GME getting into NFTs; SONO scores win over GOOGL; DCT earnings; AHH slips

The original meme stock moved back into the spotlight in Friday's pre-market action. GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted a double-digit percentage gain on reports that it plans to enter the NFT market. A patent fight also generated headlines before the opening bell. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) gained ground on a favorable decision in a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq trails S&P 500, Dow Jones at the close amid growth pressures

Cyclical sectors rise at the close following a mixed December nonfarm payrolls report that showed a tight labor market. Rising rates are weighing on growth sectors, but the steepening of the yield curve shows expectations of the Fed avoiding a policy mistake. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) -1% down more than the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: LMND rebounds; DISCA jumps on merger hype; RBLX China app; PRVA drops

Buzz surrounding a couple of pending and potential M&A deals impacted trading in Friday's intraday period. A rebound in Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) pulled Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) higher, as the companies' stock-based deal to merge is set to close later this year. Meanwhile, reports around a possible divestiture and an analyst upgrade gave...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CinCor Pharma raised $194 million as upsized IPO prices in middle of expected range

CinCor Pharma Inc. is set to go public on the Nasdaq Friday, after the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $193.6 million as it sold 12.1 million shares in the IPO, up from previous expectations of an 11.0 million share offering. The IPO pricing values the company at about $566.7 million. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are the joint book-running managers of the IPO, and Oppenheimer is the lead manager. The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 19.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
STOCKS

