Exclusive: People Magazine’s Betty White Cover Story “Final Interview” Conducted by Email, No One Spoke to Her

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas Betty White well enough to be interviewed for People magazine this fall?. The answer is: we don’t know. But People magazine has made a business out of its big so called final interview with White, which made a cover story for their end of the year double issue. And then,...

www.showbiz411.com

