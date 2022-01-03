ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans RB Derrick Henry could return; Julio Jones activated

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a chance the Tennessee Titans could have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry along for their playoff run. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Henry will do some work Monday and the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve. “We’ve discussed it. We’ll...

numberfire.com

Derrick Henry (foot) returns to Titans practice Wednesday

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) returned to practice Wednesday. The Titans designated Henry to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Henry is not expected to play Week 18 against the Houston Texans, but if the Titans win and secure the AFC's bye, he should be ready to rock for the second round of the playoffs. D'Onta Foreman is set up for at least one more start for Tennessee.
WKRN News 2

Titans’ Julio Jones focused on team, not stats

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The is no question that one day Julio Jones is going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The seven-time Pro Bowler spent most of his NFL career playing the role of star wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but in his first season with the Tennessee Titans he’s struggled […]
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets major injury update from Mike Vrabel ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

There is a growing possibility that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could make his long-awaited return to action in the Week 18 clash with the Houston Texans. Henry has been sidelined since the Titans’ Week 8 road win over the Indianapolis Colts due to a fractured foot injury suffered during the game. The Titans later placed him on injured reserve, while the reigning rushing champion opted to undergo surgery for his right foot injury.
Yardbarker

Titans HC Mike Vrabel: RB Derrick Henry 'looked good' on practice field

The Tennessee Titans ended any remaining questions about the subject when they officially designated All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve Wednesday after he missed the second half of the season due to the foot injury he suffered during a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Halloween.
